Akwa Ibom Police Report 178 Arrests, 69 Firearms Seized in Five‑Month Crackdown on Crime

The commissioner of police in Akwa Ibom detailed a series of intelligence‑led operations that resulted in 178 arrests and the recovery of 69 weapons, highlighting major drug busts, human‑trafficking rescues and a crackdown on armed robbery, kidnapping and cult activity.

Akwa Ibom State police announced a wave of arrests and seizures that they say have crippled a broad spectrum of criminal activity in the region between January and May of this year.

In a press briefing held at the Uyo command headquarters, Commissioner of Police Baba Azare detailed how his force, using intelligence‑driven tactics, coordinated raids, stop‑and‑search sweeps and tactical interventions, succeeded in recovering 69 firearms and detaining 178 suspects linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, burglary and other serious offences. The commissioner emphasized that the operations were focused on identified crime hotspots and that the results reflected a sustained, data‑led approach to policing that the state government has supported throughout the period.

Among the most noteworthy moments was the capture of a suspected drug kingpin, identified as 40‑year‑old Francis Akpan of Nung Ukim Village, who was apprehended in Okobo Ebughu, Mbo Local Government Area. Police seized twenty‑three large bags of dried plant material believed to be Indian hemp, a motorcycle, and dismantled outboard boat engines thought to be used for smuggling.

Azare described the seizure as evidence of a transnational drug network that operates both within and beyond Nigeria's borders, underscoring the need for continued cross‑border intelligence cooperation. In a separate encounter, officers stopped a man riding an electric scooter on the Aka Road‑Ukana Offot axis in Uyo. The suspect fled, leaving behind a bag that yielded charms, a mask, substances suspected to be Indian hemp and a locally fabricated pistol.

The police are still searching for the fugitive and aim to dismantle the broader group associated with him. Other arrests highlighted by the commissioner included Aniefiok Mbana of Ikot Ukam Village, seized with a stolen motorcycle, a fabricated pistol, a Dane gun, ammunition and alleged occult items; Uduak Daniel, a 28‑year‑old member of a robbery syndicate targeting commercial motorcyclists, who was found with a locally made pistol, axe, knife, charms, hemp remnants, illicit liquid substances, mobile phones and rings; and 63‑year‑old Asuquo Okon, taken during a stop‑and‑search at James Town Junction on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Over the five‑month span, the police command also rescued 11 victims of human trafficking, freed 16 kidnapping victims, and recovered three stolen vehicles. The recovered firearms inventory listed 34 locally made pistols, three Beretta pistols, ten single‑barrel guns, four double‑barrel guns, one G3 rifle, two toy guns, twelve Dane guns, one pump‑action shotgun, one AK‑47 rifle and one other locally made gun.

Commissioner Azare lauded the professionalism, courage and dedication of his officers and thanked Governor Umo Eno and the state government for their unwavering support in the fight against crime





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Akwa Ibom Police Drug Trafficking Firearm Seizures Armed Robbery Human Trafficking

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