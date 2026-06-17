Akwa Ibom Police Re-Arrest Phone Theft Suspect, Seize 36 Stolen Devices

Police in Akwa Ibom State have re-arrested a suspected distributor of stolen mobile phones, seizing 36 handsets linked to robbery activities. Commissioner Baba Azare confirmed the suspect, Musa Idris, was previously arrested in 2025 for similar offenses and confessed to an international resale network. The command also wrapped up a case against an online provocateur and began a statewide crackdown on vehicles with obscured license plates.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has re-arrested a key suspect involved in the distribution of stolen mobile phones, recovering 34 Android devices and two button phones tied to robbery incidents.

Commissioner Baba Azare announced the development during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Uyo. The suspect, Musa Idris, was previously arrested in October 2025 for armed robbery and possession of over 200 stolen phones. Authorities believe the latest seizure stems from ongoing criminal operations both within and beyond the state. Investigations indicate that Idris confessed to being part of a larger syndicate that moves and resells stolen phones across international borders, prompting intensified efforts to capture remaining members.

In a separate matter, police concluded an investigation into Akaninyene Udo, an online figure known as 'AK Philo,' who allegedly spread a false security alert titled 'Eket get ready for us' alongside an image of an armed bandit. The Commissioner warned that disseminating such misleading information, which can incite public fear, is a punishable offense. He also launched a statewide crackdown on vehicles with covered, altered, or missing license plates, urging full compliance with registration rules.

Commissioner Azare thanked Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for providing first-aid kits to commands nationwide, calling it a vital boost for officer welfare and operational readiness. He also presented commendation certificates to officers for professionalism and dedication, emphasizing that rewarding excellence strengthens modern policing. The briefing reflects a broader push by the Akwa Ibom Police to dismantle criminal networks, enforce regulations, and maintain public trust through transparent operations





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Stolen Phones Robbery Syndicate Musa Idris Baba Azare Akwa Ibom False Security Alert AK Philo Vehicle Registration Crackdown Police Operation

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