Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police CP Baba Azare charges newly promoted officers to uphold human rights and rule of law during decoration ceremony in Uyo.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police CP Baba Azare has formally charged the newly promoted senior officers of the Akwa Ibom State Command to live up to the expectations of their elevated ranks. This directive was issued during the official decoration ceremony held at the Command headquarters in Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, on Monday. The event marked the elevation of several high-ranking officers, reinforcing the force's commitment to professional growth and accountability.

Core Responsibilities of Promoted Officers

CP Azare congratulated the officers on what he described as well-deserved promotions, explicitly linking their elevation to their dedication, professionalism, hard work, and commitment in discharging their duties. He emphasized that promotion brings higher responsibilities and greater expectations, requiring officers to justify the confidence reposed in them. The Commissioner charged the officers to maintain greater commitment to duty, uphold human rights, and adhere strictly to the rule of law as they assume their new roles.

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Identified Officers in the Recent Batch

The group of newly promoted senior officers includes three Chief Superintendents of Police: CSP Richard Oguntola, CSP Magret Alapa, and CSP Bokima Bassey. Additionally, the promotion list features three Superintendents of Police: SP John Mamodu, SP Glory George, and SP Victor Lane. The batch is rounded out by two Deputy Superintendents of Police: DSP Emmanuel Ayoka and DSP Godwin Awana. These individuals have been recognized for their service and are expected to lead with integrity in their respective areas of responsibility.

Leadership Support and Command Morale

CP Azare commended the Police Service Commission for the timely promotion of deserving officers, noting that such gestures further boost morale and inspire more commitment among the rank and file. He also expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for his visionary leadership, support, and sustained commitment to the welfare of officers in the Nigeria Police Force. These acknowledgments highlight the structured support system within the force that facilitates career progression based on merit and service.

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Officer Response and Future Commitments

CSP Richard Oguntola, responding on behalf of the newly promoted officers, expressed appreciation to the Almighty God for His mercy and grace in witnessing another memorable achievement. He thanked the Police Service Commission and the Inspector-General of Police for finding them worthy for promotion. CSP Oguntola particularly thanked CP Azare for his exemplary leadership, encouragement, and support, which he stated had positively impacted their career progression. He reiterated their commitment to the professional discharge of the constitutional duties of the Nigeria Police Force in line with international best practices.

Ceremony Attendees and Celebration Context

The decoration ceremony was attended by members of the management team, officers of the Command, families, friends, and well-wishers who joined in celebrating the officers on their well-deserved promotions. The presence of these stakeholders underscored the communal and familial support surrounding the professional achievements of the police officers. This event serves as a public affirmation of the hard work and dedication of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command personnel.