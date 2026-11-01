Akwa Ibom NOA Seeks INEC Collaboration for 2027 Electoral Risk Management

The National Orientation Agency in Akwa Ibom calls for partnership with INEC to manage electoral risks ahead of the 2027 general elections through voter education.

The National Orientation Agency in Akwa Ibom State has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to deepen their collaborative efforts to identify and mitigate potential electoral risk s before the 2027 general elections. This strategic call for partnership was made during a specialized workshop on Electoral Risk Management held in Uyo, the state capital, aimed at fostering a secure and credible voting environment for all citizens.

Workshop Focus On Electoral Risk Management

Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, the State Director of the National Orientation Agency in Akwa Ibom, officially launched this initiative during the workshop. However, he was represented at the event by Mr Akpan Abraham, who serves as the Deputy Director and Head of the Department of Civic, Values and Democratic Education within the agency. This representation highlighted the institutional commitment to addressing electoral challenges at the highest administrative levels.

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Mkpoutom commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for convening various stakeholders to discuss critical strategies. The primary goal of this gathering was to explore effective methods for identifying, preventing, and managing risks that could potentially threaten the peace and integrity of the upcoming elections. The agency views this collaborative approach as vital for maintaining public trust in the democratic process.

Identifying Key Threats To Peaceful Voting

The agency director described electoral risk management as an essential component of ensuring that elections remain free, fair, credible, and peaceful. He emphasized that all relevant stakeholders must work in close coordination ahead of the 2027 general elections to proactively identify potential challenges. Addressing emerging threats early is crucial to promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, and mutual respect among the electorate.

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Mkpoutom identified several major factors that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process if left unchecked. These critical threats include electoral violence, the spread of hate speech, misinformation and disinformation campaigns, vote buying, and political intimidation. Additionally, the misuse of social media platforms was highlighted as a significant risk that requires immediate and coordinated attention from all sectors of society.

Role Of Voter Education In Prevention

According to Mkpoutom, voter education and public enlightenment remain critical tools for preventing electoral risks before they escalate. He explained that the agency would continue its efforts to sensitize and mobilize citizens regarding their civic responsibilities. This ongoing campaign aims to encourage peaceful political participation while promoting issue-based campaigns rather than personal attacks on individuals or political parties.

The NOA director urged a broad coalition of actors to play their respective roles in ensuring peaceful elections. This group includes political leaders, candidates, supporters, youths, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and the media. He stressed that political differences should not divide the populace or lead to violence, but rather, diversity should strengthen democracy through constructive engagement.

Call For Rejection Of Fake News

Mkpoutom also appealed directly to the residents of Akwa Ibom State to reject fake news and avoid inflammatory statements. He encouraged citizens to respect electoral laws and conduct themselves peacefully before, during, and after the elections. This appeal was designed to foster a stable environment where the democratic process can unfold without disruption or fear.

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He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to collaborating with the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies, civil society organizations, and other relevant stakeholders. This multi-sectoral approach is intended to promote peaceful elections and strengthen democratic values in Akwa Ibom State. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the 2027 general elections reflect the true will of the people in a secure and transparent manner.