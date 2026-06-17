Akwa Ibom Market Devastated by Fire as Fire Truck Lacks Diesel

A fire at Akpan Andem Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, destroyed numerous shops because the on-site fire station could not respond due to a diesel shortage. Victims lost millions, and officials confirmed fuel scarcity had prevented operations for over two months.

A devastating fire raged through Akpan Andem Market in Uyo , Akwa Ibom State, on the night of May 19, causing massive destruction. The blaze started around 1 a.m. near the market fence at a container shop used as a cold room and quickly spread through the crowded makeshift structures.

While traders and residents formed human chains with buckets and basins to fight the flames, the fire station located inside the market was unable to respond. Multiple witnesses and fire service officials confirmed that the fire truck had no diesel, leaving the station powerless. Federal firefighters arrived only hours later after the Uyo Local Government chairman intervened. The fire destroyed at least eight container shops and severely damaged another eight lock-up stores.

Thick layers of burnt palm oil coated the floors, and melted goods, damaged freezers, and warped metal doors littered the debris. Victims reported losing millions of naira in investments and loans. One trader lost over N12 million, another lost over N6 million, and a third lost her thrift contribution of N50,000.

Despite the scale of the disaster, no senior government official had visited the market by the following afternoon, with victims accusing officials of being busy with elections while people suffer. A fire station official, speaking anonymously, stated the station had not received diesel for over two months and claimed that with fuel, not more than two shops would have been affected





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Fire Akwa Ibom Market Diesel Shortage Emergency Response Nigeria Uyo

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