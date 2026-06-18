Akwa Ibom market burned after fire truck runs out of fuel

A sudden blaze at Akwa Ibom market exploded due to a fuel outage in a fire truck, inspiring a large emergency response and subsequent investigations into safety protocols.

Akwa Ibom market burned after fire truck ran out of fuel The bustling market district of Akwa Ibom faced an abrupt and devastating blaze on Thursday as a fire truck delivered to the area ran out of fuel mid‑operation.

The sudden lack of gasoline prevented the vehicle from extinguishing the rapidly spreading fire, leading to widespread damage across several stalls and businesses. According to eyewitness accounts, the fire began in the early afternoon near the central coffee stall, where a faulty electrical cable sparked a small flame. The initial spark quickly ignited dry wooden structures, which were not adequately protected by smoke detectors or fire suppression systems.

As crowds gathered to observe or assist, the heat intensified, forcing vendors and traders to abandon their goods and leave the premises. Emergency responders arrived within minutes, but the fire truck's compromised fuel supply meant critical water hoses and foam extinguishers could not be deployed. Firefighter teams struggled to keep the flames at bay, and it was only after several hours of relentless effort that the situation was brought under control.

The once‑bustling market is now marked by charred remains, ruined produce, and a lingering threat of secondary fires that have since been extinguished. Officials from the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Emergency Management announced that an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire truck's fuel shortage.

In a statement, the ministry also highlighted the need for stringent safety checks on emergency equipment and urged vendors to enhance fire safety protocols by installing early‑warning systems and conducting regular drills. Meanwhile, affected traders have been formally compensated by the state government, and reconstruction efforts are already underway to restore the market's commercial activity. The incident underscores the broader issue of infrastructure gaps within the region and draws attention to the vital role of well-maintained emergency services.

Public outreach programs are being planned to educate local businesses on fire prevention and to ensure that future incidents can be dealt with more efficiently.





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Akwa Ibom Fire Market Safety Disaster

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Akwa Ibom Market Devastated by Fire as Fire Truck Lacks DieselA fire at Akpan Andem Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, destroyed numerous shops because the on-site fire station could not respond due to a diesel shortage. Victims lost millions, and officials confirmed fuel scarcity had prevented operations for over two months.

Read more »

SPECIAL REPORT: Day Akwa Ibom market burned because a fire truck had no fuelThe report details the incident where a fire in an Akwa Ibom market could not be contained because the responding fire truck ran out of fuel. It also includes editorial pieces on topics such as the 2023 election in Ekiti State where APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji won, his administration's road infrastructure achievements over three and a half years, and other political commentaries.

Read more »

Day Akwa Ibom Market Burned Because a Fire Truck Had No FuelThe Akwa Ibom market burned down due to a fire truck having no fuel, according to a special report. The incident highlights the anatomy of a managed crisis.

Read more »

SPECIAL REPORT: Day Akwa Ibom market burned because a fire truck had no fuelEditorial discussing the anatomy of a managed crisis, including references to events on June 12 and the tragedy of Sambo Dasuki. Also includes statements from NAFDAC Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and rational use of medicines, delivered at a sensitisation programme in Mushin, Lagos State, in partnership with IMPACT.

Read more »