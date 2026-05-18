Akwa Ibom Health Unions Suspended Strike After Crisis Resolution

Following the resolution of a crisis between the EFCC and the University of Uyo Teaching hospital (UUTH), health unions in Akwa Ibom state have suspended their strike, putting an end to the hardships faced by patients at government health facilities. The state government, under the leadership of Gov. Umo Eno, facilitated the peace intervention.

Health unions in Akwa Ibom state have suspended their strike following the resolution of a crisis between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the University of Uyo Teaching hospital (UUTH).

The state government, through a peace intervention led by Gov. Umo Eno, put an end to the sufferings of patients across government health facilities in Akwa Ibom. The resolution was reached at a Joint Stakeholders’ Meeting, where the state government, led by Akon Eyakenyi, brought together various representatives to address the incident involving EFCC operatives at UUTH, which triggered industrial action among health workers





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Akwa Ibom State Health Unions Strike Crisis Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) State Government Gov. Umo Eno Peace Intervention Joint Stakeholders’ Meeting EFCC Operatives University Of Uyo Teaching Hospital

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