Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Urges Issue-Based Campaigns Ahead of 2027 Elections

Governor Umo Eno called for decorum, unity, and issue-based politics during a prayer summit, emphasizing that power belongs to God.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has urged political candidates to focus on issue-based campaigns and avoid personal attacks, insults, and divisive rhetoric.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a three-day prayer summit held to usher in the fourth year of his administration, Governor Eno said elections should be won through ideas and programmes rather than name-calling, stressing that political power ultimately belongs to God. He emphasized that every citizen has a constitutional right to belong to a political party of their choice, but political engagements must be conducted with decorum and respect to preserve the peace and stability of the state.

The governor stated, As we go into the election, let us continue to maintain decorum. Everyone is free to join any political party, but I know one thing, power belongs to God. He noted that leadership should not be driven by bitterness, vindictiveness, or the desire to pull others down, adding that Akwa Ibom has moved beyond such politics.

He called for a battle of ideas and urged candidates to let the people decide who God has sent to them, telling the people what they have done and what they intend to do. Governor Eno also used the occasion to call for unity and reconciliation among religious leaders across the state, emphasizing that peace and development can only thrive where there is mutual respect and cooperation. He formally welcomed prominent clerics, including Archbishop Cletus Bassey and Rev.

Angela Ashong, describing their presence as a demonstration of unity and a shared commitment to the progress of Akwa Ibom State. The governor said, I use this opportunity to call on all spiritual fathers and mothers. We do not hold any grudge against anyone. Our strength is in our togetherness, and we must continue to work and pray together for the peace of our state.

He also urged citizens to continue praying for Nigeria and its leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio. As part of activities marking the summit, the governor announced educational support for members of the Young Professionals and Harmonic Voices choir groups in recognition of their talents and contributions during the event. The prayer summit featured worship sessions and ministrations by leading gospel ministers, including Mercy Chinwo and Gaise Baba.

Delivering a sermon titled Provoking the Supernatural Wonders of God, Senior Pastor of Shepherd House Auditorium, Apostle Joshua Talena, described wonders as manifestations of God's power and urged Christians to deepen their relationship with God through repentance and spiritual growth. Also speaking, Senior Pastor of Insight Bible Church, Sylvanus Ukafia, said God's wonders operate according to His divine timetable and often follow consecration and obedience, noting that spiritual and moral values remain critical to the future of any society.

The event underscored the governor's commitment to fostering a peaceful political environment and a united religious community. Governor Eno's call for issue-based politics and unity comes at a time when political tensions are rising ahead of the 2027 elections. His emphasis on decorum and respect is seen as an effort to maintain stability in Akwa Ibom, which has often been cited as a peaceful state in the Niger Delta region.

Many political observers have praised the governor's stance, noting that issue-based campaigns can help voters make informed decisions and reduce polarization. The prayer summit, which drew thousands of participants, also included intercessory prayers for the state and nation. Religious leaders from various denominations joined hands to pray for peace, economic prosperity, and good governance. The governor's call for reconciliation among clerics aims to heal divisions within the religious community, which had been strained by past political and doctrinal differences.

The educational support announced for the choir groups is part of the governor's broader agenda to empower youths through education and talent development. By focusing on the theme of supernatural wonders, the summit reinforced the administration's spiritual foundation and its belief in divine guidance for leadership. As Akwa Ibom moves toward the 2027 elections, the governor's message is clear: political campaigns should be about ideas and development, not personal attacks.

Voters are encouraged to evaluate candidates based on their track record and proposals. The state's future depends on constructive engagement and mutual respect among all stakeholders. The prayer summit concluded with a call for continued prayer and unity, setting a tone of hope and collaboration for the years ahead





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Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno 2027 Elections Issue-Based Campaigns Prayer Summit

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