Governor Umo Eno delays submitting the 2027 budget and MTEF, breaching fiscal laws. This report details the legislative timelines missed by Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has officially submitted the outstanding Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and supplementary budget to the legislature, following intense scrutiny over repeated statutory violations. This submission occurred on Monday evening after PREMIUM TIMES engaged state officials regarding the government's non-compliance with fiscal law s. The development addresses growing questions about the administration's adherence to the state's established fiscal responsibility mandates and budgetary timelines.

Legislative Compliance and Submission Timelines

Internal sources confirmed that the state government transmitted the 2027-2029 MTEF and the 2026 supplementary budget to the House of Assembly on Monday. Negotiations are currently underway between the executive and the legislature to finalize a date for Governor Umo Eno to formally present the 2027 proposed budget. This presentation is expected to occur later this week, despite the significant delays that have already plagued the process.

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The submission of these critical documents comes after the expiration of multiple statutory deadlines. The Akwa Ibom State Fiscal Responsibility Board and the House of Assembly had both missed their respective obligations under the Standard Budget Calendar. The Assembly failed to approve the MTEF by 30 September, while the governor missed the October deadline to present the annual budget proposal. As of Monday morning, the legislature had not yet received the framework, which is essential for establishing medium-term spending priorities.

Fiscal Responsibility Law Violations Explained

Section 20(1)(b) of the Akwa Ibom Fiscal Responsibility Law 2026 mandates that the MTEF must be laid before the House of Assembly for consideration no later than 2 August each year. Furthermore, Section 20(2) requires the Assembly to consider and approve the framework, including any modifications, on or before 30 September. These documents form the foundation for annual budget planning, ensuring that proposed expenditures reflect available resources and agreed governmental priorities.

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The MTEF serves as a rolling three-year expenditure plan that establishes medium-term spending priorities, budget constraints, and performance indicators. Together with the annual Budget Framework Paper, it provides the basis for annual budget planning and helps ensure that proposed government expenditure reflects available resources. The delay in submitting the current MTEF raises serious concerns about the government's adherence to the Akwa Ibom Fiscal Responsibility Law 2026 and the state's Standard Budget Calendar.

History of Repeated Budgetary Delays

These delays are not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of previous breaches under the Eno administration. For the 2024-2026 MTEF, consultations began in October 2023, well after the statutory deadline for approval had elapsed. The framework was subsequently submitted to the Assembly approximately three months after the deadline. This recurring non-compliance undermines transparency and disrupts the timelines for the 2027 budget process.

In 2024, Governor Umo Eno forwarded the 2025-2027 MTEF to the legislature on 21 August, missing the 2 August submission deadline. The Assembly considered the document following a public hearing by its Committee on Economic Planning and Development and approved the MTEF and Fiscal Strategy Paper on 5 September 2024. While the Assembly met its 30 September statutory deadline in that instance, the executive branch had already breached its own timeline.

The pattern continued with the 2026-2028 MTEF. Governor Umo Eno forwarded this document to the Assembly on 7 August 2025, five days after the statutory deadline for submission. The legislature eventually approved it on 11 November 2025, more than a month after its own September deadline. Beyond these MTEF delays, Governor Eno has also missed the October deadline for presenting the 2027 proposed budget to the Assembly, highlighting a systemic issue with fiscal discipline in the state government.