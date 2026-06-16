Akwa Ibom Governor to Chair Controversial Direct Labour Committee Under New Procurement Bill

A proposed procurement law in Akwa Ibom State would formalize a governor-chaired committee with powers to bypass standard tendering for projects labeled as special interventions, raising transparency concerns.

A review of a proposed procurement law in Akwa Ibom State reveals that the state government is seeking to formalize a committee chaired by Governor Umo Eno with powers to award contracts for projects classified as special interventions without adhering to standard tendering procedures, raising significant questions about transparency and accountability.

The committee, known as the Direct Labour Committee, was established in March 2024 with the governor as its chairman, but initially few anticipated the extent of its influence. It has since taken over the construction of model primary healthcare centers across local government areas, oversaw the building of model schools, supervised the administration's widely publicized ARISE Compassionate Homes, and is currently overseeing the rehabilitation of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Complex.

However, a critical question remains: under what legal authority has this committee been awarding or supervising contracts that typically fall under the purview of ministries and agencies governed by the state's existing procurement law





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Akwa Ibom Direct Labour Committee Procurement Law Transparency Governance

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