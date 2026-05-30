Akwa Ibom Governor Threatens to Cancel Non-Performing Contracts Over Project Delays

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has threatened to terminate contracts awarded to contractors who fail to meet project deadlines, citing wasteful use of government resources. The governor specifically criticized contractors handling Tabernacle Road and Midim Atan-Etim Ekpo Road for unprofessional conduct. He highlighted the completion of over 1,300 km of roads and 40 bridges in three years, as well as the successful conclusion of projects inherited from the previous administration. Governor Eno also announced plans to form a committee with media and civil society groups to eradicate potholes in Uyo and called for public patience and cooperation.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State issued a stern warning on Saturday regarding non-performing government contracts, stating his administration will terminate such agreements to prevent the wastage of public resources.

Speaking during a media briefing in Uyo, the governor emphasized that contracts are awarded with the sole purpose of delivering tangible democracy dividends to the people. He expressed concern over the lack of proactivity and patriotism displayed by some contractors handling state projects. Specifically, he called out the contractors responsible for the Tabernacle Road in Uyo and the Midim Atan-Etim Ekpo Road in Essien Udim Local Government Area for failing to meet expectations.

The governor noted that the Tabernacle Road project was re-awarded in February 2024, yet it remains uncompleted despite the government having provided mobilization funds. He highlighted that over the past three years, his administration has constructed more than 1,300 kilometers of roads and approximately 40 bridges across the state. Among the completed projects are the 14.3km Ikot Ubo-Odot Road in Nsit Ubium/Nsit Atai, internal roads at the Police Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, and several others.

Governor Eno also pointed out that his administration has successfully completed multiple projects inherited from the previous government, citing examples such as the Ikot Esu-Otomo-Azumini Road in Ika, Pepsi Junction-Ukpom-Abak Road, and the construction of Ikot Ekaide and Ikot Okoro bridges. He further outlined ongoing strategic road projects, including the dualization of Ring Road III and the reconstruction of the Ikot Akpadem-Iko Road, which includes the building of new bridges.

To tackle the persistent issue of potholes in Uyo metropolis, the governor announced plans to establish a committee comprising media representatives and civil society organizations. This committee will collaborate with the government to systematically eliminate potholes and ensure lasting infrastructure quality. He reaffirmed his commitment to implementing projects that directly enhance the wellbeing of Akwa Ibom residents, urging citizens to remain patient and supportive while providing constructive feedback to improve service delivery across the state





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Governor Umo Eno Akwa Ibom Contract Termination Road Construction Tabernacle Road Midim Atan-Etim Ekpo Road Infrastructure Projects Public Works Potholes State Government Project Delays Contractor Performance

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