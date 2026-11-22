Governor Umo Eno announces compulsory free medical screening for Akwa Ibom State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries during a prostate cancer awareness event.

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has mandated compulsory free medical screening for members of the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, and other senior government officials. This decisive policy aims to foster a healthier workforce and facilitate the early detection of diseases, particularly cancer, among the state's highest-ranking civil servants. The initiative was formally announced during a high-profile event honoring Sir Charles Udoh in Uyo, the state capital.

Official Screening Mandate and Confidentiality

Gov Umo Eno directed that the screening exercise be implemented immediately across the state government apparatus. The Governor emphasized that while participation is mandatory for these specific government roles, the medical results will remain strictly confidential and personal. This confidentiality assurance is designed to encourage full participation without fear of public exposure or professional repercussion. Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, was tasked with ensuring the execution of the screening among State Executive Council members. Meanwhile, the Head of Civil Service, Mrs Elsie Peters, was assigned the responsibility of coordinating the exercise for all Permanent Secretaries. The administration views this move as critical for improving treatment outcomes and preventing complications associated with late-stage diagnosis.

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Tribute to Charles Udoh and Cancer Advocacy

The policy announcement coincided with the 60th birthday celebration, book launch, and prostate cancer awareness event organized for Sir Charles Udoh, the Governor's Delivery Advisor on Tourism. Udoh, who has been open about his battle with prostate cancer, was commended by Gov Umo Eno for dedicating his milestone birthday to a worthy public health cause. The Governor described Udoh as a great man who continues to create opportunities for others despite facing significant health challenges. Udoh shared his personal narrative, recounting his struggle with prostate cancer and other life-threatening incidents, including the collapse of the Reigners Bible Church building. He expressed gratitude for God's protection and thanked Gov Umo Eno for supporting him during his challenging period. Udoh's emotional testimony urged the public to embrace annual medical screening for early cancer detection, highlighting that early diagnosis leads to less stressful treatment.

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Health Sector Transformation and Hospital Plans

Gov Umo Eno reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transforming the state's health sector through infrastructure development and strategic partnerships. He hinted that the state is currently constructing a 350-bed international hospital equipped with a specialized cancer center. This facility aims to promote early diagnosis locally and limit capital flight resulting from Nigerians seeking medical treatment abroad. Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital in Lagos was thanked for providing care for Udoh. She also established a one-stop cancer center in Akwa Ibom, contributing to the state's healthcare delivery strengthening efforts. During her presentation, Dr Elebute-Odunsi emphasized the importance of early detection and encouraged periodic cancer screening for the general populace.

Future Steps and Public Health Impact

The implementation of the mandatory screening for state officials serves as a precursor to broader public health interventions. The Governor expressed confidence in Udoh's survival and prayed for his continued protection. This event underscores the government's strategy to use leadership by example to drive public health awareness. By prioritizing the health of its highest officials, the Akwa Ibom State government aims to set a standard for preventive healthcare across the region. The establishment of the new international hospital will further complement these efforts by providing advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities. Officials are expected to undergo screening as part of their official duties, with results monitored for administrative purposes while maintaining individual privacy. This comprehensive approach seeks to reduce the burden of late-diagnosed diseases on the state's healthcare system.