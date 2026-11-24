Governor Eno urges voters to re-elect Clement Jimbo despite performance concerns, citing support from Senate President Akpabio and Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, publicly intervened on Monday to secure the political future of Clement Jimbo, the incumbent member representing the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. During a flag-off event for the All Progressives Congress campaign in Ika Local Government Area, the Governor acknowledged widespread concerns regarding Jimbo's legislative performance but appealed directly to the electorate to vote for him despite these issues. The intervention highlights the intense pressure facing the lawmaker as he seeks a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Eno's Campaign Intervention Strategy

Umo Eno described a candid conversation where he was informed that Clement Jimbo was "not doing well" in his representation duties. The Governor asked the people of Ika to vote for Jimbo, stating that the activities held during the campaign day would cover the lawmaker's perceived shortcomings. He urged the community to demonstrate the respect typically shown to political elders, framing the re-election as a matter of honoring the support network that Jimbo has cultivated among high-ranking political leaders. This approach attempts to shift voter focus from individual performance to loyalty toward the party structure and its influential figures.

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The Governor explicitly connected Jimbo's political survival to the reputations of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, and himself. By having Jimbo raise his hand after being presented by Akpabio and Ekpo, Eno created a visual and symbolic link between the lawmaker and the national leadership. He explained that Jimbo had sought protection from these powerful figures to secure his political future, effectively using their influence as a shield against voter dissatisfaction. This strategy aims to make rejecting Jimbo equivalent to disrespecting the entire political hierarchy in Akwa Ibom State.

Political Maneuvering and Elder Respect

Umo Eno utilized a vivid analogy to explain Jimbo's reliance on political patrons, comparing the lawmaker to a child hiding behind an adult to escape punishment from his father. He argued that if constituents reject Jimbo, they would be disgracing Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Governor Umo Eno, and Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo. The Governor questioned the crowd directly, asking if they intended to disgrace the Senate President, the Governor, or the Minister by voting against Jimbo. This rhetorical device places voters in a difficult position, suggesting that their ballot is a vote of confidence in the national political establishment.

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Jimbo responded to the criticisms by listing specific developmental interventions in the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency. He cited the completion of a town hall in Abak, the grading of the 10.8-kilometre Ediene/Etinan Road, and the construction of a solar-powered borehole. Additionally, he highlighted the provision of school furniture, the facilitation of federal government jobs, and the provision of business grants to constituents. These achievements form the core of his re-election campaign, aiming to demonstrate tangible benefits delivered during his tenure in the House of Representatives.

Constituency Resistance and Future Outlook

Despite the Governor's high-profile support, Jimbo has faced significant resistance from his own constituents. During a political event in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, Emmanuel Enoidem, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and APC chieftain, appealed to residents to support Jimbo's return. Enoidem, who previously served as the national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, stated that they would return Jimbo regardless of voter sentiment. The audience's apparent rejection of this appeal raised serious questions about the lawmaker's acceptance in parts of his constituency.

Mr Atang, a local political figure, acknowledged the listed achievements as impressive but argued that more needs to be done to justify Jimbo's re-election. He emphasized that a good record of representation should speak for the lawmaker beyond political considerations and endorsements. Governor Eno's latest intervention suggests that persuading constituents to support Jimbo's second-term ambition remains a significant concern for the APC leadership in the federal constituency, with the 2027 general elections serving as the critical battleground for his political future.