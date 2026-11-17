Governor Umo Eno defends clearance of illegal structures in Uyo to boost tourism under ARISE Agenda, while displaced traders demand compensation and assistance before Christmas.

Business owners, predominantly women, in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, have expressed deep distress over the recent demolition of illegal structures by the state government. The operation, which targeted lands acquired by the government, has significantly worsened the economic struggles of thousands of traders ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. These displaced entrepreneurs argue that the timing of the clearance exercise has caused immediate financial losses, stripping them of their livelihoods at a critical time for commerce.

Government Defense and ARISE Tourism Vision

Governor Umo Eno has firmly defended the administration's decision to reclaim government lands from land grabbers, stating that his government would not tolerate such impunity unlike previous administrations. Under the ARISE Agenda, the governor has identified tourism as a major pillar for diversifying the state's economy, which is largely dependent on crude oil proceeds. Commissioner for Information, Dr Aniekan Umanah, emphasized that the governor is committed to transforming the state through massive investments in the tourism and security subsectors to make it a destination of choice for visitors and investors.

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The clearance exercise was aimed at removing shanties, particularly along Dominic Utuk Avenue close to Government House, where criminal elements were allegedly engaging in drug sales, armed robbery, rape, and kidnapping. Umanah explained that this vision informed the removal of these structures to improve security and create a safer environment for both residents and tourists. The operation has paved the way for new developments, including the Arise Palm Resort, a tourism facility that hosted President Bola Tinubu and his entourage during his recent working visit to the state.

Traders Accuse Authorities of Insufficient Notice

While the state government claims that adequate notices were issued before the demolition teams arrived, many affected traders dispute this, alleging they were given insufficient time to remove their goods. Ekaette Bassey, a displaced trader at Ikot Oku Ubo market near the Federal Secretariat along Abak Road, lamented that the taskforce arrived in the early hours while they were still displaying wares and smashed their goods. Many business owners, unable to salvage their properties, are now counting their losses and seeking government assistance to restart their shattered lives.

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Affiong Daniel, a foodstuff dealer, joined the chorus of those appealing for help, urging the government to provide compensation and alternative locations where displaced traders could resume their businesses. The traders argue that the demolitions have taken away their primary sources of livelihood, leaving them in a precarious financial situation as the festive season approaches. Their collective appeal highlights the urgent need for support mechanisms for those negatively impacted by the urban renewal efforts.

UCCDA Chairman Defends Master Plan Enforcement

Rt. Hon. Anietie Eka, the Chairman of the Uyo Capital Development Authority (UCCDA), stated that the enforcement operation was necessary to remove illegal structures and unauthorized developments across the capital. He warned that the exercise would continue, citing that the structures had disrupted the original master plan of the metropolis and obstructed public access routes. Eka explained that reclaiming government-reserved spaces would improve traffic flow and help prevent recurring flooding in the city, which has been a persistent challenge in areas like Ikot Oku Ubo, Offot, and Sampson Idiong Avenue.

Eka noted that the exercise followed several notices and warnings to traders and occupants, culminating in the removal of an illegal market whose structures obstructed access to the Government Commercial Layout. He expressed concern over the growing disregard for approved development regulations, particularly the encroachment on government-reserved land, rights of way, and designated green areas. Eka emphasized that public spaces and government-acquired lands must be protected from illegal occupation, and the authority would not compromise on the enforcement of the Uyo Master Plan.

Future Clearance Operations and Smart City Goals

Warning that anyone who erects structures on restricted areas or obstructs public access does so at their own risk, Eka disclosed that the authority would begin a more comprehensive clearance exercise in strategic parts of the capital ahead of the yuletide season. He criticized the proliferation of shanties and makeshift structures, describing the trend as a threat to the orderly development and aesthetic appeal of Uyo. Despite the backlash, the UCCDA chairman reaffirmed the authority's commitment to building a smart city in line with the development vision of Governor Eno's ARISE Agenda.

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The ongoing clearance efforts across areas such as Edem Akai, Itiam Etoi, Osongama, and Shelter Afrique Extension indicate a sustained push to restore order and planned urban development. As the government moves forward with these initiatives, the tension between urban renewal goals and the immediate economic survival of displaced traders remains a critical issue. The outcome of these operations will likely influence future policy decisions regarding compensation, relocation, and community engagement in Akwa Ibom State's capital.