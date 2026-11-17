Akwa Ibom Fire Service struggles with diesel and logistics. A recent Uyo fire destroys homes, raising questions about emergency response readiness.

A major fire outbreak in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, destroyed a two-storey building and left five families homeless, highlighting severe failures in the state's emergency response infrastructure. The incident occurred on a Saturday along Udo Umana Road, near the busy Akpan Andem Market, and followed a similar failure at a nearby fire station to respond to another blaze.

Station Truck Unserviceable Due to Logistical Issues

The Akpan Andem fire station, located just a few poles from the site of the Saturday blaze, had a fire truck stationed there that was completely unable to intervene. Personnel at the station confirmed on Monday that the vehicle could not operate primarily due to a lack of diesel and other logistical challenges. Additionally, reporters observed that the truck was grounded by two flat tyres, rendering it physically immobile and non-functional during the emergency.

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Spokesperson Disputes Diesel Claim on Fire Truck

Despite the accounts of station personnel, the Akwa Ibom State Fire Service spokesperson disputed the claim that diesel was the sole reason for the truck's inactivity. In a WhatsApp response, the spokesperson stated that two bad tyres were making the truck at Akpan Andem unserviceable. He argued that sacrificing an emergency response would not happen merely due to a lack of common diesel, denying that he would fail to purchase fuel from his own money to save lives and property.

Wider Emergency Failures Across Akwa Ibom and Cross River

The Uyo incident was one of two fire outbreaks recorded in Akwa Ibom and neighbouring Cross River State on the same day, exposing persistent weaknesses in emergency response infrastructure across both regions. In Calabar, a fire at a drinking joint on Dan Archibong Street, formerly known as White House, also destroyed property after both state and federal fire services reportedly failed to respond. Residents in both state capitals were forced to rely on community members to contain the flames after official assistance was absent.

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Historical Context of Funding and Equipment Shortages

These failures renew questions about the Akwa Ibom State Government's commitment to equipping its fire service, particularly as the station's truck was grounded by mechanical issues and fuel shortages. In May, Premium Times reported that a fire truck stationed at Akpan Andem Market could not respond to a previous fire outbreak because it had no diesel. That investigation raised serious questions about the preparedness of the state fire service and the government's failure to ensure that firefighting equipment was operational in vulnerable commercial areas.

Human Cost and Future Station Viability Plans

Saturday's fire left occupants of the two-storey building homeless, with their personal belongings, academic credentials, and other valuables destroyed. Five families appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Uyo Local Government Council for assistance. Regarding future capacity, the spokesperson stated that the service was working to repair the current vehicle and had submitted a proposal to superiors, while also outlining modalities to ensure ten other stations become viable, despite confirming no additional trucks have been purchased beyond the three currently functional.