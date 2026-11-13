Akwa Ibom Driver Honored with Bungalow for Keeping N400k for 11 Months

Nse Ekpenyong receives a three-bedroom bungalow from Governor Umo Eno after refusing to spend N400,000 he found in his bus while facing severe poverty in Akwa Ibom State.

Mini-bus driver Nse Ekpenyong has been awarded a fully furnished three-bedroom bungalow in Akwa Ibom State for his extraordinary integrity. The driver, who resides in Okobo Local Government Area, maintained possession of N400,000 in cash for 11 months without spending a single kobo. He held onto the funds after a passenger left them behind on his vehicle, hoping to locate the rightful owner despite facing severe personal financial hardship.

The Discovery of N400,000 on December 17

Ekpenyong first discovered the lost money on December 17, 2025, after completing a trip transporting passengers from Okobo to Uyo and making stops at Itam Market. While cleaning the bus floor, he noticed a parcel that a passenger had left behind. After verifying that no one returned to claim it, he opened the item to find bundles of cash wrapped in a nylon bag.

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He immediately returned the money to the terminal and waited for a full day, but the owner did not appear. Ekpenyong informed his fellow commercial drivers to keep an eye out for any complaints without revealing the nature of the item to prevent fraudulent claims. When the owner did not come forward, he announced the discovery on a local radio station and provided his contact details, yet no one claimed the N400,000.

Personal Hardship and Refusal to Spend

The father of four lived in a dilapidated thatched hut and struggled to feed his family, including his aged father, Emmanuel Ekpenyong Ekong. The financial strain was so severe that his vehicle remained in disrepair for three weeks, leaving him unable to work because he could not afford the necessary fixes. Despite the leaking roof and the inability to earn an income from his bus, Ekpenyong never considered using the funds to improve his living conditions or repair his transport.

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He concealed the money in a secluded part of his home to keep it safe from his wife and children. Ekpenyong stated that stealing is not in his nature and vowed to survive through menial labor rather than compromise his ethics. He relied on prayer to protect the cash from theft while he continued his search for the owner throughout the year.

Government Recognition and Reward Details

The story reached Governor Umo Eno through Emmanuel Nicholas, the Governor's Special Assistant on Media. Nicholas, who was moved by the driver's decision to prioritize integrity over immediate financial relief, shared Ekpenyong's resolve to work hard rather than spend money that did not belong to him. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Humanitarian Affairs, Nsikan Umoekpo, also visited the driver to verify that the N400,000 was still intact.

Following the verification, Governor Umo Eno approved a significant reward to recognize Ekpenyong's honesty. The award included a modern three-bedroom bungalow equipped with solar power and a portable water system. The total value of the government's gesture was reported to be worth millions of naira.

Emotional Response and Family Legacy

The announcement of the reward brought Ekpenyong to tears of joy as he offered prayers for the governor. His aged father, Emmanuel Ekpenyong Ekong, also knelt to thank God for the recognition of his son's character. The elder Ekpenyong emphasized that honesty is a core family value, noting that he had previously returned excess payments made to him while working as a fisherman.

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Ekpenyong has a history of returning lost items, including mobile phones and handbags, during his time operating a tricycle. He has also assisted passengers by charging phones with low batteries to help them contact their families. His actions in Akwa Ibom State serve as a testament to personal integrity amidst socio-economic challenges.