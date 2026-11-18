Governor Umo Eno's N1.5 billion drainage project in Akwa Ibom State has intensified flooding and isolated residents in Ekpri Nsukara, raising transparency concerns.

Residents of the Ekpri Nsukara community in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, are facing severe flooding and isolation due to a major government infrastructure project. The initiative, designed to support agricultural development, has instead destroyed local roads and exacerbated waterlogging issues that the community had struggled with for years. This outcome has sparked outrage among locals who view the project as a failed promise of development.

Infrastructure Project Worsens Local Flooding

The core of the controversy centers on the drainage and road works associated with Governor Umo Eno's flagship agricultural program. Instead of alleviating the chronic flooding that plagues the area, the construction has worsened the situation significantly. Residents report that the works have destroyed a community-maintained road, leaving families cut off from their homes during rainy seasons. The deterioration of the infrastructure has forced many to abandon their vehicles and trek long distances to reach public transport routes.

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During heavy rains, floodwaters linger for hours before receding, creating hazardous conditions for daily life. This persistent waterlogging has led some parents to keep their children at home, disrupting education and daily routines. The irony of the situation is stark for residents who initially welcomed the government's presence, believing it would bring long-awaited progress to their neighborhood. However, the reality on the ground suggests the project has intensified an existing environmental crisis rather than solving it.

Procurement and Environmental Concerns Raised

Investigations into the project have revealed significant gaps in transparency and technical execution. Journalists from PREMIUM TIMES documented incomplete sections of the drainage system, new drains destroyed by floodwaters, and unconnected existing drains. The outfall drainage sections had not been properly backfilled, raising serious questions about the quality of workmanship and adherence to engineering standards. These physical defects contribute directly to the failure of the infrastructure to manage water flow effectively.

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Beyond the physical shortcomings, there are growing concerns about the procurement process and environmental compliance. Critics question how the drainage contractor was selected and whether the work underwent the environmental safeguards required by law. The project, which involves billions of naira in public funds, lacks clear disclosure of procurement information. This opacity has fueled suspicions about potential mismanagement or irregularities in how the contract was awarded and executed.

Government Spending and Community Impact

The financial scale of the intervention highlights the magnitude of the resources committed to the Ekpri Nsukara area. The state government appropriated N1.5 billion for the construction of an equipment leasing yard at Ekpri Nsukara-Uyo under the Ministry of Agriculture. Additionally, N160 million was jointly allocated for the renovation of a mechanic workshop and the procurement of safety gear and work outfits. Governor Umo Eno commissioned the project on 29 April, praising the work and claiming the new concrete road was the best in the state.

Despite these substantial investments, the local community bears the brunt of the infrastructure failure. Before the project, residents had spent years managing water issues through their own contributions, buying laterite and constructing makeshift drainage channels. The expectation was that government intervention would resolve these longstanding problems. Instead, the construction began in 2025 after the state notified the community of its intent to develop the site, which also involved fencing off land previously used for farming. This change disrupted the natural water absorption capacity of the uncultivated farmland, further aggravating the flooding dynamics in the area.

Next Steps and Accountability Demands

As the situation continues to deteriorate, residents are calling for accountability and remedial action from the Akwa Ibom State Government. The disconnect between the government's narrative of success and the residents' experience of displacement and hardship remains a central point of contention. Local officials, including community members like Inyang Victor, have documented the timeline of deterioration, noting that conditions worsened further between late July and early September.

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The case of Ekpri Nsukara serves as a critical example of how large-scale infrastructure projects can fail if not properly planned and executed with community input. The ongoing flooding and isolation of families underscore the urgent need for a review of the project's implementation. Without transparent answers regarding procurement and engineering standards, trust in future development initiatives in the region may continue to erode. The community remains in limbo, waiting for a solution that addresses both the immediate flooding and the broader governance issues raised by the project.