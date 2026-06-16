Akwa Ibom Assembly Complex Rehabilitation: N15.47 Billion Project Stalls After Seven Months

Seven months after relocating for a N15.47 billion rehabilitation, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly complex shows little progress, raising concerns about transparency, management, and the legislature's temporary use of a hotel owned by a former lawmaker.

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Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Complex Rehabilitation: A Project in Limbo On a sunny Thursday afternoon in June in Uyo, silence hung over the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly complex, which ought to be under rehabilitation. Instead, only eight security personnel were visible inside the sprawling premises.

At the entrance gate, a notice informed visitors that both the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Service Commission had temporarily relocated their offices to Luton Park Hotel, Uyo, owned by a former state lawmaker, pending the completion of rehabilitation works at the complex. The sign served as a reminder that for more than seven months, the state's legislature and its administrative machinery have operated away from their permanent headquarters.

What stood before PREMIUM TIMES at the assembly complex was an eerily quiet complex at the centre of a multi-billion-naira rehabilitation project that has already displaced lawmakers from their chambers, triggered political controversy and raised fresh questions about transparency, procurement and the independence of the legislature. The approved budget for the rehabilitation and remodelling of the assembly complex, as shown in budget documents reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES, totals N15.47 billion for the period between 2025 and 2026.

Yet more than seven months after legislative and administrative activities were relocated to pave the way for the project, the complex remains unfinished. Governor Umo Eno visited the assembly complex on 1 July 2024 and publicly expressed concern about its condition, promising to ensure its rehabilitation. In the revised 2025 budget, N2.95 billion was allocated for architectural design, construction of a multi-purpose hall, reroofing, replacement of ceilings, tiling and painting of the Assembly complex.

Additional provisions for reroofing, ceiling replacement, extensive tiling, painting, structural remodelling, decking, and construction of new office buildings, office finishing, woodwork, cabinets, library facilities, marble flooring, parking lots and installation of an electric security perimeter fence totalled N12.52 billion. Lawmakers have been conducting plenary sessions at a facility within the Government House, Uyo, for months, pending the completion of the renovation.

That arrangement recently sparked controversy after lawmakers and security operatives clashed over access procedures at the Government House, disrupting legislative proceedings and forcing the assembly to suspend sitting on 2 June. A circular dated 24 October 2025, referenced AKHA/ADM/087/225, from the Clerk of the House, NsikakAbasi Orok, directed lawmakers, assembly staff and other occupants to vacate the complex ahead of rehabilitation works scheduled to begin on 27 October.

Before the relocation, the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Services Committee met with the contractor's representative, Ochemba Lee, who described the project as a comprehensive overhaul and announced a six-month completion period, stating equipment had already been deployed. More than seven months after that relocation order, a notice still directs visitors to temporary offices at Luton Park Hotel, underscoring the prolonged displacement. This extended timeline raises pertinent questions about the cost to taxpayers.

While officials have not disclosed the terms of the arrangement with the hotel, the continued use of the private facility as a temporary administrative headquarters for the legislature is likely incurring significant public expenditure. PREMIUM TIMES sought details of the arrangement, including its cost implications, but received no response before publication. A site visit on 4 June 2025 revealed little visible evidence of substantial progress or construction activity, contrary to the contractor's initial assertions.

The situation points to either severe mismanagement, a lack of transparency in procurement, or potential corruption. The independence of the legislature may also be compromised by its forced cohabitation in a hotel owned by a former lawmaker, creating a conflict of interest and undue influence. The public deserves accountability for the N15.47 billion allocated for this project. There must be an immediate investigation into the contractor's performance, the reasons for the delays, and the financial implications of the temporary relocation.

The state government must ensure the project is completed expeditiously and that all expenditures are made public. The legislature should return to its proper seat as soon as possible to uphold its constitutional independence





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Akwa Ibom Assembly Complex Rehabilitation N15.47 Billion Transparency Procurement Lawmakers Government House Luton Park Hotel Uyo Contractor Delay Budget PREMIUM TIMES

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