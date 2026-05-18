Akure APC Primary Disrupted by Hoodlums, Forthwith Suspended

Exclusive interview of Iboroma Harry Dabibi, Chairman of the primary election committee, that resumes after hoodlums' disarray.

Stay connected via Google News Hoodlums on Sunday disrupted the announcement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) house of representatives primary election results in Ondo state after invading the party secretariat in Akure .

The primaries were conducted on Saturday across the 203 wards in the state's nine federal constituencies in line with the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Before the disruption, the primary election committee had announced results for only three constituencies. According to the results released by the committee, Omowunmi Olatunji won the Akure south/Akure north federal constituency primary with 9,234 votes.

Olumuyiwa Daramola also emerged victorious in the Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency with 6,547 votes, defeating Jimi Odimayo, the incumbent lawmaker, who polled 827 votes, and Dele Omosehin, who secured 623 votes. Sources said the electoral committee, led by Iboroma Harry Dabibi, had arrived at the APC secretariat to announce additional results when thugs stormed the venue and disrupted the exercise. Party members, journalists, and officials at the secretariat scampered for safety as the situation turned chaotic.

'When the venue became rowdy, the committee chairman, members, journalists, and other party officials hurried out of the secretariat as the thugs entered and began shouting despite the presence of security men,' a source said. Following the resumption, Dabibi announced Ifeoluwa Ehindero as the winner of the Akoko north east/Akoko north west federal constituency primary with 22,304 votes. Ehindero defeated Ibrahim Moruf Tosin, who scored 330 votes, and Oseni Oyeniyi, who polled 118 votes.

The electoral committee also invalidated votes recorded by some aspirants over their failure to obtain clearance from the party's screening committee. In Akoko south-east/Akoko south-west federal constituency, Olusegun Victor Ategbole polled 12,011, but the votes were voided following his disqualification, paving the way for Adefarati Gboyega, who secured 1,865 valid votes to emerge as the winner.

Similarly, the 9,690 votes recorded by Ayodeji Arowele Samuel in the Owo/Ose federal constituency were invalidated over his failure to obtain screening clearance, leading to the emergence of Kayode Ijalana with 7,098 valid votes. In Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, the 5,463 votes polled by Adefisoye Tajudeen Adeyemi were also declared invalid, while Rasaq Obe emerged the winner with 4,988 valid votes.

Other winners announced by the committee include Matthew Oyerimade, who secured the Odigbo/Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo federal constituency ticket with 12,744 votes, and Akingboye Akinleke David, who won the Ilaje/Ese-Odo primary with 9,284 votes to defeat Donald Ojogo, the incumbent lawmaker. However, Dabibi commended party leaders, stakeholders, and members for maintaining relative peace during the exercise, adding that the conduct of the primaries reflected the APC's commitment to internal democracy





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Hoodlums Akure Primary Election Results INEC Primary Election Committee Removal Of Votes Disqualification Of Aspirants Internal Democracy

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