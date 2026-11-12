Akume Defends 1999 Power Rotation Backs Tinubu Re-Election 2027

Sule Lamido Akume urges patience on power rotation. He supports Bola Tinubu re-election and says North should wait until 2031 for presidency to ensure stability.

Sule Lamido Akume, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, has publicly defended the 1999 power rotation agreement. He explicitly supports President Bola Tinubu re-election in 2027. This stance reinforces the principle that the Presidency should remain in the South for another full term.

Defends 1999 Power Rotation Agreement

The Special Adviser made these remarks in Abuja while receiving a delegation from the Miyetti Allah Fulaku Yesoyeso. The group was led by its National President, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman. A statement released by Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, confirmed the details of the meeting. The event took place on a Thursday and addressed critical questions regarding Nigeria's political succession.

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Akume stated that northern political leaders must wait until 2031 before seeking to reclaim the presidency. This timeline aligns with the original 1999 political power-rotation understanding. He emphasized that this arrangement was designed to promote fairness, political inclusion, and national stability. The principle ensures that power alternates between the North and South in eight-year cycles. He argued that deviating from this pact could undermine Nigeria unity and democratic stability.

Surprise Atiku Ambitions Buhari Legacy

Akume expressed surprise that Atiku Abubakar is seeking the presidency. Atiku was identified by Akume as one of the political leaders involved in the original agreement to alternate power. Atiku is now running for president barely four years after former President Muhammadu Buhari completed his eight-year tenure. Akume viewed this move as a disruption of longstanding political understandings.

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He recalled the political understanding reached by governors-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna in 1999. This meeting was held under the leadership of the late Chief Solomon Lar. The late Adamu Ciroma served as the party deputy national chairman during these discussions. They established the principle of alternating presidential leadership between the North and South in eight-year cycles. This framework was intended to manage Nigeria political diversity and prevent sectional competition.

Historical Context Political Stability

The former Benue State governor traced the country presidential succession since the return to democratic rule in 1999. He cited former President Olusegun Obasanjo eight years in office as the first example of this pattern. Following Obasanjo, the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua emerged. Yar'Adua unfortunately died in office, leading to Goodluck Jonathan assuming the presidency. Jonathan served for six years before handing over to Buhari.

Akume emphasized that Buhari, from the North, did eight years. Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over from Buhari and has just done four years. Therefore, Tinubu has four years left to complete his first term in 2027. Akume insisted that northern leaders should show patience and respect this rotational arrangement. He argued that honoring these agreements is essential for the country democratic stability. Politicians must subordinate individual ambitions to national interests to ensure the nation remains united.

Future Outlook 2031 Northern Opportunity

Akume maintained that the North would be free to field any qualified candidate of its choice in 2031. This opportunity arises when the South completes an eight-year presidential cycle. This assumes Tinubu secures re-election in the upcoming 2027 general elections. Adherence to this arrangement would strengthen confidence among Nigeria diverse political constituencies. It would also reduce tensions associated with competition for presidential power.

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Reflecting on his political experience, Akume recalled opposing the Third Term agenda during Obasanjo administration. He described this as an example of sacrifices politicians must make in defense of democratic principles. He urged political stakeholders to rise above sectional considerations and electoral calculations. Leadership must be guided by restraint, patriotism, and commitment to protecting future generations. Akume commended the Miyetti Allah Fulaku Yesoyeso for its grassroots mobilization in support of President Bola Tinubu re-election bid. This support reinforces the ongoing dialogue about national cohesion and political continuity.