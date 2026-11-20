APC leaders and campaign support groups have launched fresh mobilisation efforts for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election, with events in Abuja and Ibadan highlighting empowerment, grassroots engagement and verifiable achievements.

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress and the Presidential Campaign Council Support Group Directorate have intensified grassroots mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu's re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The latest push featured events in Abuja and Ibadan, Oyo State, where officials rallied support and outlined plans to secure a second term for the President. In Ibadan, the Director-General of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara, said the directorate had shifted from traditional solidarity walks to interactive town hall sessions. He spoke at a town hall meeting held at Onirekere in Ibadan North-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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Agara explained that the change followed an earlier outing in Awka, Anambra State, to directly engage citizens with verifiable facts. Agara said the gathering was designed to give people a conducive environment to state clearly what President Tinubu has done in every state. He appealed to support groups in the South-West to ensure a massive voter turnout in January 2027 to return President Tinubu to Aso Villa. The event was part of efforts to strengthen the movement's grassroots structures.

APC Leaders Launch 2027 Movement

Earlier in Abuja, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas and Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle rallied support for Tinubu's re-election bid. They spoke on Friday at the national flag-off and inauguration of the Tinubu Again 2027 Movement, chaired by Matawalle. The event also featured the distribution of thousands of vehicles, motorcycles, Point of Sale machines and other empowerment packages to beneficiaries.

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Akpabio declared that the movement could mobilise 20 million votes for Tinubu, insisting the target was achievable through unity and sustained grassroots engagement. He urged members to extend mobilisation beyond Abuja to communities, wards and polling units across the country. Akpabio said, Why can't you bring the 20 million votes? Twenty million votes are possible.

They are possible. Once we are united as a group, this is what one man is able to do. Matawalle said the movement was targeting more than 20 million votes for Tinubu, adding that members had been challenged to surpass the initial projection. He said, The victory of TAP must double their effort and ensure that we deliver more than 20 million votes because we already projected 20 million votes, but we are determined to project more than that.

Matawalle disclosed that the first phase of the logistics and empowerment programme would involve the distribution of more than 1,236 vehicles, 7,000 motorcycles and 18,000 POS machines. He added that relief packages would also be provided for women and vulnerable persons, alongside campaign materials. Yilwatda described Tinubu as a leader who had empowered individuals beyond his political base in the South-West. He said, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu built people like us.

He built people like us that are unknown, including you, Matawalle. You were unknown before. President Tinubu likes picking unknown people, polishing them, building them, making them people of society. The APC chairman commended Matawalle for supporting the party through empowerment initiatives, including the distribution of food items, vehicles and POS machines.

Abbas urged political appointees and elected officials to intensify efforts to publicise the achievements of the Tinubu administration ahead of the next general election. He commended Matawalle for demonstrating commitment to the President's leadership but warned that political mobilisation must be backed by adequate knowledge of government policies and projects.

Abbas cited an encounter with an opposition supporter in Kaduna State who had threatened not to vote for Tinubu because he believed the President was more interested in supporting the South. He said he countered the argument by highlighting government interventions in the state, including a proposed light rail project estimated at nearly N1tn, the upgrading of Kaduna Polytechnic and the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to universities, and the establishment of a Federal University of Sciences in Kachia.

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Power Minister Outlines Electrification Plans

In Ibadan, Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe said roughly 80 million Nigerians, about 40 per cent of the population, lacked access to electricity when President Tinubu assumed office in 2023. Tegbe, who was represented by Rasheed Adegboyega, said the administration secured a $750 million publicly funded facility through the Rural Electrification Agency to catalyse an additional $1.1 billion in private sector investment for 1,120 isolated mini-grids and 250 interconnected mini-grids nationwide, alongside another $500 million earmarked for ongoing Ministry of Power projects.

He added that eight federal universities, including the University of Ibadan, University College Hospital, University of Abuja and University of Maiduguri, were taken off the national grid under the second phase of the Energising Education Programme. Former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in Oyo State, Bimbo Kolade, compared local government funding across three administrations.

He said local governments in Oyo State received an average of N1.8 billion monthly under former Governor Christopher Alao-Akala and N2.4 billion monthly under former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, whereas monthly allocations under the current dispensation have risen to an average of N26 billion. Kolade noted that Alao-Akala executed five kilometres of road per local government, totalling 165 kilometres, while Ajimobi tarred 637 kilometres of asphalt roads and opened up earth roads totalling 1,033 kilometres.

Rail Project and Funding Highlighted

He questioned the utilisation of the current N26bn monthly inflow in local councils such as Oriire and Egbeda, and charged voters to back Tinubu's second-term bid to entrench full local government autonomy. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, described the Lagos-Ibadan standard-gauge rail as the most functional corridor in the country.

He noted that frequency had increased since 2023 to twice daily from Thursday to Sunday and once daily from Monday to Wednesday, while container cargo operations at Moniya were boosting Oyo State's economy. Opeifa revealed that plans were underway to extend passenger rail operations from Ibadan to Osogbo and Ado-Ekiti under a four-year South-West rail master plan in partnership with the South-West Development Commission, adding that a 50 per cent fare discount would soon be introduced for holiday travellers.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media-Related Issues, Tunde Rahman, maintained that President Tinubu's bold economic reforms saved the nation from total financial collapse, stabilised the naira and lifted Gross Domestic Product growth to about 4.2 per cent. Rahman highlighted key social and infrastructure interventions, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, which provides a N20,000 monthly stipend to students; the clearance of N768bn in pension arrears; and major federal road contracts in Oyo State, such as the N276bn Ilorin-Ogbomoso highway, the N265bn Iseyin-Oyo-Ogbomoso road, as well as the Iwo township, Ibadan-Ijaye-Ago-Are, Iseyin-Okeho-Kishi, Ogbomoso-Igbeti and Ibadan-Abeokuta corridors.

Party Charges Voters to Defend Votes

Oyo State APC Chairman and former Deputy Governor, Moses Adeyemo, and the party's governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, charged party faithful and residents to ensure their Permanent Voter Cards were ready, turn out en masse on election day and defend their votes at the polling units. Alli commended the developmental strides of the President, while an aide to the President, Sunday Dare, highlighted ongoing federal road interventions across 12 routes in Oyo State and emerging cargo rail opportunities between Omi Adio and Erunmu.