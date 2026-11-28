Senate President Godswill Akpabio urges the South-East to reject candidates promising four-year terms, advocating for an eight-year presidency for the region while backing President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid. This stance reinforces the All Progressives Congress strategy to secure regional support.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio delivered a forceful message to the voters of the South-East region, explicitly urging them to reject any presidential candidate who promises to serve only a single four-year term. Speaking on Saturday at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign rally, Akpabio argued that such pledges would ultimately deprive the region of its constitutional right to hold the highest office for a full eight-year period. He positioned his appeal as a defense of long-term regional interests against what he termed false political arrangements.

The Argument for Eight-Year Presidential Terms

Akpabio's remarks were directed specifically at the people of the South-East, also known as Ndigbo, emphasizing that the region is entitled to serve two full terms in the presidency when it is their turn in the political rotation. He cautioned against accepting any arrangement that would limit a president from the region to only four years, describing such deals as shortchanging the electorate. According to the Senate President, Nigerians as a whole would support the South-East in completing two consecutive terms, ensuring stability and adequate time to implement development agendas.

Also read VP Shettima Praises South-East Governors at Anambra Infrastructure Commissioning

The Senate President warned voters that accepting a four-year limit would sacrifice their long-term political influence for an alleged quick political deal. He insisted that the political collaboration advocated by regional leaders must be proven through a rejection of single-term candidates. Akpabio stated that when the opportunity arises for Ndigbo to produce the President, the rest of the country will stand behind them to allow them to serve the constitutionally guaranteed eight years without interruption.

APC Campaign Strategy and Peter Obi Controversy

The context of Akpabio's intervention relates directly to the ongoing political dynamics involving Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Nigeria Democratic Congress. Hailing from Anambra State, Obi has repeatedly pledged to serve only a single term if elected. Akpabio characterized such positions as misleading and warned voters not to be swayed by candidates who fly from one political party to another. He argued that these moves are designed to confuse the electorate and divert attention from the substantive record of the incumbent administration.

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Akpabio appealed for massive votes for President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress candidates, framing the election as a test of regional collaboration. He suggested that supporting the APC would demonstrate the South-East's willingness to work with other parts of the country, thereby building trust for future political turns. The Senate President described the people of the region as intelligent, resourceful, and politically important, asserting that their strategic voting could secure their interests in the broader national political landscape.

Tinubu Administration Defense and Infrastructure Projects

Defending the record of President Bola Tinubu, Akpabio highlighted several key achievements attributed to the current administration. He cited significant investments in infrastructure and the education sector, alongside major reforms in the country's financial systems. Specifically, he noted that these financial reforms were designed to make funds available to state governments for infrastructure development. Akpabio further claimed that the administration had successfully stabilized the polity, providing a secure environment for national progress.

During the same event at Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, President Bola Tinubu outlined his development agenda for the region. He promised more infrastructure and development projects, specifically citing the Eastern Gas Pipeline and the proposed Eastern Nigeria rail line. This rail line is intended to link the South and the North, facilitating economic integration and trade across the country. Tinubu appealed directly for the support of the South-East voters, stating that their backing would help facilitate the delivery of these promised projects.

Implications for the 2027 Election Landscape

The comments from Akpabio and Tinubu underscore the critical nature of the South-East in the upcoming 2027 presidential elections. With debates over zoning and regional representation intensifying, the All Progressives Congress is actively working to secure the loyalty of the region. The Senate President's strong stance against single-term pledges serves as a direct challenge to the Nigeria Democratic Congress and its candidate. This political maneuvering highlights the strategic depth of the APC's campaign efforts in a region that has historically been pivotal in national politics.

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As the campaign progresses, the focus remains on whether the electorate will prioritize immediate political concessions or long-term constitutional rights. Akpabio's insistence on an eight-year term reflects a broader strategic calculation by the ruling party to align its narrative with the constitutional framework. The success of this approach will depend largely on how effectively the administration can demonstrate its commitment to regional development through projects like the Eastern Gas Pipeline and the rail network. The outcome will shape the political trajectory of the region for years to come.