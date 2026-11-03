Akpabio says politicians struggle to hire private jets for 2027 campaigns

Senate President Godswill Akpabio says politicians preparing for the 2027 elections cannot find private jets to hire, blaming weak domestic airline capacity and warning of festive-season pressure.

Nigeria's Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said politicians preparing for the 2027 general elections are struggling to secure private jets for campaign activities, blaming the inability of domestic airline operators to meet rising demand for air travel.

He spoke during plenary on Tuesday as lawmakers debated a motion seeking to enforce the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and China. The motion, sponsored by Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), urged the Bola Tinubu administration to renegotiate the agreement so Nigerian airlines can operate direct flights to China. Akpabio warned that the situation could worsen during the December festive period, when passenger traffic traditionally increases.

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Akpabio Raises Concern Over Aviation Capacity

He said the pressure on the country's aviation sector was already visible and urged the federal government to address the challenges facing domestic airline operators. Watch December and the confusion. Even the private airlines cannot handle it. Common campaigns, we cannot see even private jets to hire.

We should at least be able to urge the federal government to look into that to alleviate the plight of airlines, he said. The Senate President also recalled the defunct Nigerian Airways, saying the former national carrier once operated between 32 and 40 aircraft and transported Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for religious pilgrimage. He questioned how the country's aviation industry had deteriorated to its current state.

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We used to have a plane in those days carrying people to Saudi Arabia and all that. At the time, Nigerian Airways had about 32 planes on ground, about 40, going from one place to the other. So, how did we get here? he asked. He maintained that Nigeria needed a functional national carrier capable of representing the country internationally.

Political Demand For Private Jets Ahead Of 2027

The remarks highlight the growing challenges facing domestic aviation as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the sector already under strain and demand expected to rise further in December. The use of private jets by Nigerian politicians and top government officials is a common feature of political campaigns and official travels, despite the enormous cost of chartering such aircraft.

During election campaigns, especially presidential elections, candidates and their parties often spend millions of naira hiring private jets to move between states and attend rallies, campaign events and political meetings within tight schedules. Presidential candidates in particular rely on chartered aircraft to cover multiple locations across the country, given the demands of nationwide campaigns and the need to travel with aides, security personnel and campaign teams.

Governors, federal lawmakers, ministers and other senior officials also use privately owned or chartered aircraft for domestic and international journeys, often citing tight schedules, security considerations and convenience. The cost of such flights varies depending on aircraft type, distance, duration of hire and other operational considerations. Online reports estimated that private jet charter rates in Nigeria range from $5,000 to $7,000 (about ₦6.6 million to ₦9.3 million) per flight hour, depending on the aircraft type, capacity, route and operating conditions.

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High Costs Of Chartering Private Aircraft

That means politicians could spend between $30,000 and $42,000 (about ₦38.8 million to ₦55.7 million) on a four-to-six-hour trip. Some top officials also have access to government-owned aircraft or presidential fleet services for official engagements. The practice extends to international travels, and public records and previous reports have documented the use of chartered private aircraft by senior government officials on overseas trips.

For instance, former President Goodluck Jonathan told a UK court in 2026 that he approved the use of private jets by former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke for some foreign trips. The development has drawn attention to the challenges facing domestic aviation as political activities gradually gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.