Akpabio Praises Wike-Fubara Reconciliation to Boost APC 2027 Campaign

Senate President Godswill Akpabio credited the peace between Nyesom Wike and Siminalayi Fubara for stabilizing Rivers State, positioning the region for APC's 2027 presidential and governorship victories.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio delivered a powerful endorsement of the political reconciliation between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, declaring that the alliance has restored stability and created a favorable climate for the All Progressives Congress to dominate future elections. Speaking at a campaign rally, Akpabio emphasized that the unity between these two influential political figures was not merely a personal truce but a strategic necessity for securing the party's electoral prospects in the South-South region.

Akpabio Highlights Peace as Political Asset

He stated that the agreement reached between Wike and Fubara had effectively ended internal conflicts and fostered an atmosphere conducive to robust political mobilization across the state. Akpabio paid direct tribute to both leaders, specifically praising Governor Fubara for his willingness to embrace peace, describing this development as critical to the party's broader electoral goals. He asserted that the current stability in Rivers State was a key factor that would enable the administration to deliver a decisive victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in upcoming polls.

Also read Tinubu Praises Fubara and Wike at Rivers Rainbow Coalition Rally

The Senate President expressed full confidence that Rivers voters would repeat their support for the President in 2027, recalling that Tinubu had won the state convincingly in the 2023 presidential election. He characterized the people of Rivers as politically enlightened voters with a history of making decisive choices, insisting that their previous voting records demonstrated a clear understanding of leadership capabilities. This perspective underscores the administration's belief that political stability and voter education are interconnected drivers of electoral success in the region.

Praises Wike and Defends Economic Reforms

Akpabio also lauded Wike for his immense political influence and his effective performance as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, suggesting that Rivers State should take pride in the caliber of leaders it has produced. He described President Tinubu as a strategic appointer who places capable individuals in critical positions, adding that the administration's economic policies and reforms were compelling reasons for Nigerians to support his re-election bid. Akpabio specifically highlighted the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, noting that more than 100,000 students from Rivers State had benefited from the scheme, which provides financial support to less privileged students pursuing tertiary education.

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Defending the administration's controversial economic decisions, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and recent tax reforms, Akpabio argued that these measures were already improving government revenue and strengthening the national economy. He pointed to the rise in Nigeria's foreign reserves from approximately $4.5 billion to nearly $55 billion under Tinubu's leadership as evidence of the reforms' positive impact. Akpabio insisted that the subsidy removal demonstrated a necessary commitment to tackling corruption and economic distortions, noting that the country had remained intact despite the difficult adjustments associated with the policy.

Criticizes Previous Administration and Rallies Support

Taking a sharp critique of the previous government, Akpabio questioned the performance of former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, particularly regarding the delayed completion of the Port Harcourt monorail project and the management of public funds. He also criticized the handling of the railway project linking Nigeria to the Niger Republic, arguing that resources had been committed to initiatives without delivering corresponding benefits to the Nigerian populace. These comments served to contrast the current administration's perceived efficiency with what he described as the stagnation of the prior era.

During the event, Akpabio rallied strong support for the APC's Rivers governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, asking the crowd to endorse the party's ambition to take over the Rivers Government House. He further declared that the APC was poised to dominate the South-South geopolitical zone, claiming that all six governors in the region were now members of the ruling party. To illustrate President Tinubu's commitment to regional development, he cited the proposed coastal highway project, which would cover 151 kilometers in Rivers State, as well as plans for a deep seaport in the South-South, urging attendees to support the President's second-term bid for continued regional growth.