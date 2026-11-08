Akpabio hails Flamingos as Nigeria becomes first African nation to win U-17 Women's World Cup

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has congratulated Nigeria's Under-17 women's team, the Flamingos, on becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, describing them as the nation's Golden Girls.

Nigeria's Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated the Nigerian Under-17 Women's National Team, the Flamingos, on their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Nigeria First African Nation To Win

The victory makes Nigeria the first African nation to win the competition. In a congratulatory statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio described the victorious players as Nigeria's Golden Girls. He said their achievement had brought pride and honour to the country while making history for African football. The Senate President said Nigeria's triumph marked a significant milestone, as the country became the first African nation to win the competition.

Also read Nigeria's Flamingos Win First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Beat Japan 2-1

He said the victory went beyond football, describing it as a moment of continental pride and a demonstration of the determination, resilience and fighting spirit of the team. According to him, the players' achievement reflected the hard work and commitment of the team, coaches, technical crew and other officials who contributed to the historic success. He extended his congratulations to the players, coaches, technical crew and everyone involved in securing the victory.

Akpabio said, Your courage, determination, discipline, teamwork and fighting spirit have brought immense joy and honour to our nation. You have demonstrated that with talent, hard work and belief, no dream is beyond reach. He noted that the young players had not only won a trophy but had also inspired millions of Nigerian and African girls to believe in their abilities and aspire to greater achievements.

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The Senate President added that the team's success had raised Nigeria's flag high and demonstrated that young African women could compete successfully on the global stage. Akpabio said, You are our pride, our champions and our Golden Girls. You have not only won a trophy; you have won the hearts of millions of Nigerians and inspired a generation of young girls to dream big.

Akabio Calls Victory A Continental Proud Moment

The Senate President also said, By achieving this remarkable feat, you have made Nigeria the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. This is not just a victory for Nigerian football; it is a proud moment for the entire African continent. He continued, You have demonstrated extraordinary talent, determination, resilience and the true Nigerian spirit. Your victory is a testament to the hard work of the players, coaches and everyone who contributed to this remarkable achievement.

He further stated, You have raised the Nigerian flag high and inspired millions of young girls across Africa to dream bigger. You are more than champions; you are history-makers! The Flamingos secured the historic title with a 2-1 victory over Japan in the final, lifting the maiden U-17 Women's World Cup trophy. The win has been widely celebrated across Nigeria and the African continent.

President Tinubu Hails Flamingos Historic Triumph

President Bola Tinubu also hailed the Flamingos' historic World Cup triumph, joining other Nigerians in celebrating the team's achievement. The victory is seen as a landmark moment for African women's football. Akpabio's statement praised the team's courage, determination, discipline, teamwork and fighting spirit, saying these qualities brought immense joy and honour to the nation. He said the players had shown that with talent, hard work and belief, no dream is beyond reach.

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The Senate President's message emphasised that the young players had won more than a trophy, as they had captured the hearts of millions of Nigerians and inspired a generation of young girls to dream big, believe in themselves and reach for greatness. The Flamingos' success is expected to boost the growth of women's football in Nigeria and across Africa, providing a powerful example for young athletes.

The team's achievement will be remembered as a defining moment in the history of Nigerian and African football.