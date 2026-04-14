Akpabio Defends INEC Chairman Amidst Partisanship Allegations

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has responded to allegations of partisanship surrounding the past social media activity of an individual linked to the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan. Akpabio clarified the context of the statements, distinguishing between the rights of private citizens and the responsibilities of those in public office.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has addressed concerns regarding the past social media activity of an individual connected to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), Joash Amupitan . The controversy stems from allegations of partisanship based on resurfaced social media posts allegedly made by this individual. Akpabio, speaking on Tuesday during the commissioning of the new National Assembly Research Service (NRS) building in Abuja, stated that the individual, at the time the posts were made, was merely a lecturer and thus entitled to personal political preferences. He emphasized that private citizens are free to support any candidate or political party of their choosing. The Senate President's remarks come amidst growing calls for the resignation of the INEC chairman from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other Nigerians who cite these posts as evidence of bias. Akpabio's comments aimed to clarify the context of the contentious posts and to distinguish between the rights of private citizens and the responsibilities of those in public office. His stance acknowledges the freedom of individuals to express political opinions while also stressing the importance of neutrality for individuals in sensitive roles within government institutions such as INEC .

Akpabio specifically addressed the content of the alleged post that has sparked controversy. According to him, the statement simply read “victory is sure” without explicitly endorsing any particular political party. He argued that the interpretation of this statement has been misconstrued and taken out of context. Furthermore, he highlighted the fact that the individual was not the INEC chairman when the post was made, reinforcing the argument that at the time it was made, it was made by a private citizen who was exercising their right to an opinion. Akpabio acknowledged that the issue had been manipulated and mischaracterized by opponents. His response attempted to provide perspective on the issue, aiming to separate the personal beliefs of a private citizen from the required impartiality of a high-ranking official. He emphasized the distinction between personal freedom and the required standards of conduct expected of those in positions of public trust, such as the chairmanship of INEC. The underlying principle is that while personal preferences are acceptable for private citizens, the nature of the INEC chair necessitates neutrality and an avoidance of any appearance of partisanship to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

In his statement, Akpabio underscored the importance of maintaining neutrality in public office. He stated that while private citizens can support any candidate or political party, individuals in sensitive public roles must act in the interest of the entire country and maintain impartiality in their conduct. He emphasized the need for those in such positions to consider the entire population and avoid any action that could be perceived as biased. This clarification is a response to the growing concerns about perceived partisanship and its effect on the credibility of the election process. He also addressed the call for the resignation of the INEC chairman, stating that the alleged tweet simply said 'victory is sure'. The debate is part of a larger discussion about the integrity and impartiality of electoral bodies, and Akpabio's statements are a contribution to it. The statements provided a defense of the INEC chairman by clarifying the background of the social media post in question, and reiterated the importance of public officials' commitment to neutrality. He emphasized that the focus should be on the conduct of the current chair, now in office, and not the private opinions of a previous lecturer. This highlights the importance of perceptions of impartiality, as it is crucial to ensure that elections are fair and that the public has confidence in the electoral process. The response indicates an effort to calm mounting tension and uphold faith in the independence of the electoral commission.





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