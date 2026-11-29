Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu were among dignitaries at the burial of Senator Idiat Adebule in Lagos on Sunday. The funeral prayer held at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, followed her death on Saturday at age 56.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, his deputy, Barau Jibrin, and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, were among dignitaries who attended the burial of Senator Idiat Adebule in Lagos on Sunday.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was also present at the funeral. The funeral prayer was held at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at about 4pm on Sunday. The late Senator Adebule died on Saturday at the age of 56. Akpabio led other senators to the funeral of their late colleague.

Also read Senator Idiat Adebule Dies at 56, Tinubu, Akpabio, Barau, Others Mourn

Senate Dignitaries Attend Senator Adebule Burial

Those present included the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Ogun State APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola. Other senators present were Gbenga Daniel; Salihu Mustapha; Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru; Samaila Kaila Dahuwa; Sadik Umar and Shuaib Afolabi Salisu. Until her death, Adebule represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the Senate, where she chaired the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

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Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele and other colleagues paid tributes to the late lawmaker, who was a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, acknowledging her contributions to legislative development and public service. They noted that Adebule worked towards developing legislative interventions in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of poverty reduction and humanitarian affairs. The burial was attended by senators and other dignitaries who came to honour the late lawmaker.

Late Lawmaker Represented Lagos West Senate Seat

Her death was confirmed on Saturday. The funeral prayer took place at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at about 4pm on Sunday. Senator Adebule was a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State. She represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the Senate until her death.

She chaired the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction. Her colleagues praised her work in legislative development and public service. They said she worked diligently on legislative interventions supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, especially poverty reduction and humanitarian affairs. The burial drew top officials from the Senate and the APC.

Akpabio Leads Senators at Lagos Funeral Service

Senate President Akpabio led the delegation of senators. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje were also in attendance. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State was present. The funeral prayer was held at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at about 4pm on Sunday.

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Senator Adebule died on Saturday at the age of 56. Senators present included Opeyemi Bamidele, Solomon Adeola, Gbenga Daniel, Salihu Mustapha, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, Samaila Kaila Dahuwa, Sadik Umar and Shuaib Afolabi Salisu. Until her death, Adebule represented Lagos West Senatorial District. She chaired the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Tributes poured in from Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele and other colleagues. They extolled her contributions to legislative development and public service. They noted that she worked towards developing legislative interventions in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in poverty reduction and humanitarian affairs.