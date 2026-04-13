Akinwumi Adesina Dedicates African Lifetime Achievement Award to Nigeria and Africa

Former ADB President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina dedicates his African Lifetime Achievement Award to Nigeria and the African continent, highlighting Africa's economic potential and the need for structured investment.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina , former President of the African Development Bank Group (ADB), has dedicated his African Lifetime Achievement Award to Nigeria and the African continent. The prestigious award was presented to him at the African Heritage Awards , held in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend. The event was graced by the presence of prominent figures, including the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and other distinguished guests.

Adesina, reflecting on his career, characterized his service to Africa as a lifelong commitment, reaffirming his dedication to the continent’s advancement. He passionately described Africa as a continent in constant progress, emphasizing that its future is fueled not merely by hope but by tangible economic advancements. He believes that the continent is full of potential and is on a solid path to prosperity. Adesina, who also served as Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, cited projections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which predict that Africa’s economy will experience robust growth, approximately 4.2 percent by the year 2026. This anticipated growth places Africa among the fastest-growing regions globally. He further elaborated on the economic transformation occurring across the continent, citing prominent African enterprises as prime examples of Africa’s evolution into a significant investment destination. These enterprises, including the Dangote Group, MTN Group, Safaricom, and Jumia, are prime examples. Adesina also highlighted Africa’s crucial role in the global energy transition, pointing out that the continent possesses around 30 percent of the world’s critical mineral reserves. However, he noted that Africa currently attracts less than five percent of global investment in this sector, creating a substantial opportunity for investors to capitalize on the continent’s resources and potential. He sees this as a major opening for international investors to support growth and development in the region. Furthermore, Adesina emphasized the launch of the Global Africa Investment Summit, a platform he co-founded to connect African assets with global institutional investors. This initiative aims to foster long-term, structured investments in Africa, promoting sustainable development and reducing the reliance on aid. He believes that strategic investment is the key to unlocking Africa’s full potential. In dedicating the award, Adesina expressed his gratitude to Nigeria and the African continent for their support throughout his career. He acknowledged the contributions of former Nigerian leaders, including Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, for their guidance and encouragement. Additionally, he paid tribute to the late Kofi Annan, former United Nations Secretary-General, whom he recognized as a significant mentor and source of inspiration. Adesina's commitment to Africa’s development remains unwavering, as he continues to advocate for strategic investments and partnerships to drive the continent towards a prosperous future. His unwavering commitment serves as an inspiration to many. He envisions a future where Africa is at the forefront of the global economy, utilizing its natural resources and human capital to achieve sustainable growth and development, and he is a leading voice in that effort





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