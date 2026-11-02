Dentist Akinbami Urges Dental Students to Embrace Continuous Learning at Dental Insights

Dr Abraham Akinbami, founder of Toothmine Dental Clinic and The African Dentist initiative, addressed dental students at the third Dental Insights event on October 17, 2026, encouraging continuous learning, resilience and strategic career development.

Dr Abraham Akinbami, a Nigerian dentist and founder of Toothmine Dental Clinic and The African Dentist initiative, has urged aspiring dentists to embrace continuous learning, resilience and strategic career development in order to succeed in the profession.

Akinbami made the call at the third edition of Dental Insights, a professional development initiative held on October 17, 2026. The event brought together dental students from leading Nigerian universities to explore career opportunities, navigate academic challenges and prepare for life beyond dental school. It provided a platform for participants to engage in practical conversations about the realities of dentistry, including professional specialisation, private practice and alternative career pathways.

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Dental Insights Career Goals

According to the organisers, Dental Insights was established to broaden students understanding of dentistry beyond clinical training. It also aims to equip them with the knowledge and confidence required to make informed career decisions. The third edition focused on two critical stages in the development of aspiring dentists. Those stages were managing the demands of dental school and transitioning into professional practice after graduation.

Discussions explored the challenges students encounter during their academic journey, the realities of housemanship and the opportunities available within the profession. Participants were encouraged to recognise that clinical competence remains fundamental. Building a successful career also requires hard work, adaptability, courage and intentional personal development, the students were told. The programme attracted students from the University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Obafemi Awolowo University and Lead City University.

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Dental Clinic Tour Insights

Beyond the interactive discussions, participants engaged in networking activities and toured a dental clinic. The tour gave them firsthand exposure to clinical facilities, equipment and the operational realities of private dental practice. It also provided an opportunity for students to connect classroom knowledge with practical experience. Participants gained insights into the entrepreneurial possibilities within dentistry during the clinic tour.

They described the experience as enlightening, particularly the exposure to private practice and the opportunity to interact with professionals and peers from other institutions. Several attendees also commended Akinbami for creating the platform. The students said the initiative encourages aspiring dentists to think beyond graduation and approach their professional futures with greater clarity and purpose. Now in its third edition, Dental Insights is positioning itself as a platform for mentorship, career awareness and professional development among emerging dental practitioners.

Future Dentist Mentorship

The initiative also highlights the growing importance of complementing formal dental education with industry exposure, professional networks and practical career guidance. Through sustained engagement with students, Akinbami hopes to contribute to the development of a new generation of dental professionals. He wants them equipped not only with clinical expertise but also with the confidence, knowledge and entrepreneurial mindset to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape. The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding opportunities for mentorship, knowledge sharing and professional growth.

They also encouraged aspiring dentists to embrace lifelong learning and explore the diverse opportunities within the profession.