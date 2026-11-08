Akeem Busari Leads Nigeria to Historic First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title in Morocco

Akeem Ishola Busari has made history by leading Nigeria's U-17 women's national team to their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup title in Morocco in 2026, becoming the first African nation to win the competition just seven months after his appointment.

Akeem Ishola Busari has etched his name into the annals of football history by guiding the Nigeria n U-17 women's national team, known as the Flamingos, to a monumental victory.

This triumph marks the first time the nation has ever lifted the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy. The historic win occurred on Saturday, November 7, 2026, during the final match of the tournament held in Morocco. This achievement makes Nigeria the inaugural African country to secure the title in this competition. The magnitude of this accomplishment is further amplified by the short timeframe between Busari's appointment and the victory.

Also read Nigeria Wins First FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Umejiaku Takes Golden Ball

Busari Appointed Flamingos Coach

He was only seven months and five days into his tenure when he led the team to glory. The Nigeria Football Federation officially announced his appointment on April 2, 2026. The Executive Committee approved the recommendation from the Technical and Development Committee, selecting Busari to replace Bankole Olowookere. Olowookere had previously led the team to a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cup in India.

Prior to this national role, Busari was serving as the head coach for Pacesetter Queens Football Club based in Ibadan, a position that the NFF specifically highlighted when confirming his new appointment. The journey toward the World Cup began almost immediately after Busari took charge. His primary objective was to navigate the Flamingos through the rigorous African qualifying campaigns for the 2026 tournament.

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Reports indicated that the team was preparing to face the winner of a preliminary qualifier between Niger Republic and Guinea. However, the most critical qualifying hurdle came in the form of a two-legged tie against the Amazons of Benin Republic. According to reports published by the Nigeria Football Federation on July 11, 2026, the Flamingos secured their place at the global tournament with an impressive aggregate performance.

Flamingos Qualify For World Cup

They won the first leg 3-2 in Ikenne, Ogun State, and then secured a 5-3 victory in the return leg played in Lomé. Mary Dustan opened the scoring early in the second leg, while Esther Stephen and Queen Joseph also contributed to the scoreline. Joseph's second goal in the seventy-sixth minute sealed the deal, ensuring an 8-5 aggregate victory and a ticket to Morocco. This success marked Busari's first major achievement as the national team head coach.

The NFF also announced the appointment of Jegede-Idakwo and Omodiaghe as assistant coaches to support Busari's tactical vision. As the tournament approached, Busari meticulously selected his squad, demonstrating both trust in experienced players and a willingness to integrate fresh talent. On August 28, 2026, he invited twenty-six players to a final camping program in Abuja. The final twenty-one-man squad was announced on October 6, 2026.

It featured key figures such as captain Harmony Chidi, defenders Elizabeth Adesuyi and Esther Stephen, midfielders Mary Dustan and Favour Nkwocha, and forwards including Tosin Rafiu, Queen Joseph, Precious Oscar, and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi. The team departed Nigeria on October 7, arriving just before the tournament kicked off on October 17. Although the Flamingos did not start the tournament perfectly, they demonstrated resilience and tactical flexibility.

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Nigeria Wins FIFA U-17 Title

They defeated Puerto Rico 2-0, Mexico 2-1 in the Round of 16, and Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-finals. A crucial semi-final victory against Brazil, won 3-1, showcased Busari's strategic acumen, particularly his decision to start Awawu Bashiru after she had mostly featured as a substitute. The National Institute for Sports Director-General, Philip Shaibu, highlighted Busari's long-standing credentials, noting that he obtained his initial coaching qualification in 1999 and completed higher programs by 2006.

This historic win cements Busari's legacy and establishes a new era for Nigerian women's youth football.