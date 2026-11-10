FIFA Player Impact Programme Selects Rasheedat Ajibade Among 13 Global Players

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade joins the second FIFA Player Impact Programme cohort of 13 footballers from 13 countries, with the first workshop held in Boston and projects to be presented in London in December.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has been selected for the second cohort of FIFA's Player Impact Programme, joining 12 other international football stars from 13 countries in a nine-month initiative that empowers players to use their influence and resources to drive positive social change beyond the pitch.

Second Cohort Begins Impact Accelerator Workshop

The second cohort has already completed its first major engagement. Eleven of the 13 participants gathered in Boston in June for a three-day Impact Accelerator Workshop, where they shared personal journeys and project ambitions through group discussions, practical exercises and expert-led sessions. Ajibade has been championing hygiene, mental health and personal health education among grassroots female footballers in Nigeria through the Rash Hygiene Hub, an initiative of the Rasheedat Ajibade Foundation.

Also read Zitra Investments Launches N50 Billion Commercial Paper Programme

The initiative has completed three phases in Lagos, benefiting more than 600 grassroots female footballers from different clubs with hygiene kits and health education aimed at improving their wellbeing both on and off the pitch. Her participation in the FIFA programme provides an opportunity to further develop such initiatives through expert guidance, shared experiences and resources available on the global platform.

Advertisement

The programme equips players with the skills, resources and professional guidance required to turn their ideas into sustainable projects that benefit their communities. Following the opening workshop in Boston, participants are scheduled to reconvene in London and virtually in December to present their proposed projects and advance their respective impact journeys.

Programme Expands to Include Male Participant

The programme builds on the success of its female-only pilot in 2025, with this year's cohort expanding its reach to include its first male participant, former India captain Sunil Chhetri. Other members of the cohort include Spain's Alexia Putellas, South Korea's Casey Phair, Brazil's Gabi Nunes, Japan's Hina Sugita, Canada's Jessie Fleming, France's Kenza Dali, Mexico's Maria Sanchez, England's Michelle Agyemang, United States goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Zambia's Racheal Kundananji and New Zealand's Rebekah Stott.

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, who met the participants in Boston, said football personalities had an opportunity to use their influence to create meaningful change beyond their achievements on the pitch. She said the initiative seeks to help players transform their personal experiences, influence and resources into meaningful projects addressing social challenges, particularly in areas such as education, mental health and equal access to sport.

As players and coaches, we spend our careers building a legacy through what we do on the pitch: the big save, the match-winning goal, the last-ditch tackle, Ellis said. But one of the questions we should all ask ourselves is: what legacy are we leaving beyond the game? Today we have a reach that extends far beyond 90 minutes, she said.

Advertisement

Jill Ellis on Players Beyond the Pitch

Through social media and the platforms available to us, we have an incredible opportunity not only to connect with fans, but to influence communities, create opportunities for others and drive meaningful change. That's the kind of impact that lasts well beyond the final whistle. Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas, who is also part of the programme, said she wanted to use her influence to create opportunities for girls who face financial, family or cultural barriers to participating in sport.

She explained that her proposed initiative was aimed at giving more girls access to football while helping them develop confidence, teamwork and a sense of belonging. England and Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang also highlighted the importance of the programme, saying it helped players understand the influence of their voices and the responsibility to support the communities that shaped them.

Participants Turn Ideas Into Lasting Projects

Former India captain Chhetri, the programme's first male participant, welcomed the opportunity to learn alongside some of the world's leading female footballers, stressing that social impact transcended gender. FIFA said participants in the inaugural edition went on to establish foundations, launch football academies and partner with non-profit organisations to address challenges they had experienced during their playing careers. The programme provides tailored guidance, expert support and access to resources through FIFA and an external specialist in sport for social impact.

Ajibade's inclusion provides Nigeria with representation in a global initiative that seeks to extend the influence of football beyond the pitch, encouraging established players to use their platforms to create opportunities and address social challenges in their communities. The nine-month programme brings together players from 13 countries to develop social impact projects that address challenges in their communities.