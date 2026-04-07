Aisha Yesufu Vows to Oppose Peter Obi if He Seeks a Second Term as President

Political activist Aisha Yesufu has stated she will oppose Peter Obi if he attempts to serve more than one term as President, citing his prior commitment to a single term presidency.

Aisha Yesufu , a prominent political activist, has unequivocally declared her commitment to opposing Peter Obi should he, if elected President, attempt to serve beyond a single term. This bold statement was made during a Monday appearance on Arise Television's 'Prime Time' program. Yesufu emphasized the significance of Obi's prior commitment, highlighting his repeated assurances regarding a one-term presidency.

She articulated her stance based on a personal assurance she sought and received from Obi himself, a testament to the high value she places on integrity and keeping one's word. The statement underscores her unwavering dedication to holding political figures accountable and her strong belief in the importance of honoring promises made to the electorate. She recounted a direct conversation with Obi, where she explicitly sought confirmation of his one-term pledge. This direct interaction was crucial for her, as she was actively advocating for him and felt compelled to verify the foundation of her support. She made it clear that her decision was not made lightly. She asserted that she did not 'joke with her name' and 'don't joke with my integrity'.\Yesufu's declaration stems from her belief in the sanctity of commitments, particularly those made by individuals seeking to hold public office. She emphasized that Obi's one-term pledge was not a post-election strategy but a consistent position articulated before the 2023 elections. Her decision to publicly state her opposition highlights her commitment to ethical conduct in politics. She reiterated the importance of sticking to one's word, particularly for leaders, to maintain public trust. Yesufu stated that should Obi attempt a second term, she would 'fight him there', demonstrating her willingness to stand firm on principle, even against someone she had previously supported. She made a clear distinction between her commitment to principles and her personal relationships. She acknowledges Obi's consistent record of honoring his commitments, suggesting she believes in his integrity. Despite her resolute stance on the one-term issue, she also expressed her belief in Obi's character, indicating that she trusts him to uphold his promise. This dual perspective reveals a nuanced approach to political accountability, where commitment to principle does not necessarily preclude recognizing individual integrity.\Yesufu's announcement can be seen as a proactive measure to ensure accountability. It sends a message to both Obi and the public, reinforcing the importance of upholding promises made during political campaigns. Her stated opposition serves as a deterrent against any potential attempts by Obi to deviate from his earlier commitment, reminding him and other political figures of the consequences of broken promises. She is essentially setting a precedent for those in public office. The act serves as a powerful reminder of the responsibility that comes with political leadership and the expectations placed upon those who seek to govern. She is holding political figures accountable and promoting transparency and ethical conduct. Her proactive nature is not new, she has consistently been on the front lines against corruption and bad governance. The core message is clear; she will continue to uphold the integrity of the process and will actively stand against any potential betrayal of the public trust. Yesufu's statement emphasizes the role of civil society in monitoring political leaders and holding them accountable for their actions and commitments. Her actions are a testament to the power of citizen engagement and the potential for individuals to influence the political landscape. By publicly stating her position, she aims to foster a culture of integrity and accountability within the political sphere





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Aisha Yesufu Peter Obi One Term Politics Integrity

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