Aisha Yesufu Criticizes Wike's Political Strategy, Claims He 'Shot Himself in the Foot'

Socio-political activist Aisha Yesufu has argued that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made a strategic blunder by ceding control of Rivers State to President Bola Tinubu. She believes this move has weakened Wike's political leverage and may have backfired, citing the president's direct access to the state through Governor Fubara as evidence. Yesufu's comments highlight the complexities of Nigerian politics, emphasizing the importance of electoral integrity and the need to address the individuals involved in rigging.

Aisha Yesufu , the socio-political commentator, has voiced her opinion on the recent political developments surrounding Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State , suggesting that Wike's actions have backfired. Yesufu believes that Wike, by effectively ceding control of Rivers State to President Bola Tinubu , has made a significant miscalculation, a move she views as detrimental to his own political ambitions.

Her comments, posted on her official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, paint a picture of a political landscape where strategic maneuvering and the pursuit of influence are central. The core of Yesufu's argument rests on the idea that Wike saw Rivers State as his key bargaining chip, a valuable asset he could leverage in the broader political arena. However, by enabling President Tinubu to gain direct access to the state through Governor Fubara, Yesufu contends that Wike has inadvertently weakened his own position and diminished his leverage, particularly within the context of his current role as FCT Minister. The situation highlights the complex interplay of personal ambition, political strategy, and the shifting alliances that characterize Nigerian politics.\Yesufu's analysis also extends to the challenges of maintaining political influence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. She observes that controlling Abuja, with its different dynamics and power structures, is not as straightforward as managing Rivers State. The methods used to secure loyalty in Rivers, she suggests, such as control over land allocation, are not as effective in Abuja. This distinction highlights the nuanced nature of political power and the varied strategies required to navigate different political landscapes. Yesufu emphasizes the importance of focusing on the upcoming elections, underscoring the need for citizen participation and vigilance to ensure the integrity of the electoral process. She argues that the focus should shift towards the individuals within the institutions responsible for election rigging rather than solely on the institutions themselves. Her perspective is rooted in the belief that the success of electoral malpractices is dependent on the complicity of individuals, and thus, reforming the electoral system necessitates addressing the human element within it.\Furthermore, Yesufu’s comments reflect a broader concern about the current political climate and the strategies employed by various actors. Her critique of Wike serves as a reminder of the inherent risks involved in political maneuvering, suggesting that even well-laid plans can backfire. The implications of Wike’s actions are far-reaching, potentially affecting his political relevance and future influence. The narrative of a 'bargaining chip' surrendered underscores the fluidity of political allegiances and the importance of strategic foresight. The comments also serve as a call to action, urging citizens to prioritize the electoral process and the integrity of the institutions involved. The focus on the individuals within the institutions reflects a broader concern with corruption and the abuse of power. Yesufu's remarks are a contribution to the ongoing debate about political power, electoral reform, and the future of Nigerian politics. She suggests that concentrating on elections, as well as on the people that make up these institutions, is what is needed to ensure fair elections





