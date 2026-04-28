Aisha Achimugu Denies Wealth Ties to Lagos Governor, Faces EFCC Legal Battle

Aisha Achimugu, founder of Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd, denies that her wealth is linked to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, insisting she has been an entrepreneur since 2001. Amid ongoing legal battles with the EFCC over money laundering allegations, she clarifies that her connections are a result of her success, not its cause.

Aisha Achimugu , the founder of Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Ltd, has firmly denied allegations that her wealth is tied to her association with Babajide Sanwo-Olu , the governor of Lagos State.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, she emphasized that she has been an entrepreneur since 2001, long before her connections with influential figures in Nigeria. Achimugu clarified that her late husband, who was the Managing Director of PPMCC, played no role in her financial success, as she met him through her work in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

When questioned directly about whether her fortune came from Sanwo-Olu or other powerful friends, she categorically denied it, stating, Not at all. The businesswoman first gained national attention in January 2024 when she hosted an extravagant seven-day 50th birthday celebration on the Caribbean island of Grenada. The event attracted high-profile guests from Nigeria’s entertainment and political circles, including Governor Sanwo-Olu, which led to widespread speculation about the origins of her wealth.

Over a year later, in April 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared her wanted for money laundering and subsequently arrested her at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The legal troubles escalated in March 2026 when a federal high court in Abuja issued a final forfeiture order for $13 million allegedly linked to her company. Judge Emeka Nwite ruled that the EFCC had provided sufficient evidence to prove the funds were proceeds of fraud.

Achimugu’s firm has since filed an appeal against the decision. Regarding the forfeited funds, Achimugu avoided detailed comments, citing ongoing litigation, but she strongly rejected claims that the money was found in her possession. She explained that during a raid on her home, only $50,000 and N13 million belonging to her mother were discovered, along with her personal belongings. I don’t know where Nigeria got the impression that I have $13 million in my house, she said.

I’m not a bank. I won’t keep $13 million in my house. Addressing the oil block held by her company, Achimugu asserted that it was obtained through a competitive and transparent bidding process. She also defended her access to political power, arguing that her connections stemmed from her success rather than being the source of it.

I have always had access to power and governance, she stated. I’m a known Nigerian. I have friends, and I have done well. I have not done anything that will make anyone stay away from me.

She further clarified that Governor Sanwo-Olu was merely one of the guests at her birthday celebration, not a central figure in her financial dealings. I’m an entrepreneur and business owner, she added. Having to know those who will increase my portfolio is very important to me. It is not about Governor Sanwo-Olu at all





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