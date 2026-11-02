Airtel Nigeria Launches Open Network Platform, First in Airtel Africa's 14 Markets

Airtel Nigeria has launched the Airtel Open Network, a data-transparent digital platform on the My Airtel App that gives subscribers visibility into network coverage, signal strength, and service performance. Nigeria becomes the first of Airtel Africa's 14 operating markets to introduce this level of consumer-facing network accountability.

Airtel Nigeria has launched the Airtel Open Network, a data-transparent digital platform on the My Airtel App that gives subscribers visibility into network coverage, signal strength, and service performance.

The platform was unveiled on Friday, 30 October 2026 in Lagos before an audience of key industry stakeholders, media partners, and corporate executives. Nigeria becomes the first of Airtel Africa's 14 operating markets to introduce this level of consumer-facing network accountability. The event was themed Let's Build a Stronger Network Together. The launch was led by Dr Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

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Other attendees included Ismail Adesina, Director of Marketing at Airtel Nigeria; Ogo Ofomota, Director of Airtel Business; Engr. Edoyemi Ogoh, Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC; Femi Adeniran, Director of Corporate Communications and CSR at Airtel Nigeria; and Harmanpreet Dhillon, Director of Networks at Airtel Nigeria. Dinesh Balsingh, MD and CEO of Airtel Nigeria, delivered the keynote address. The Open Network feature is now live on the My Airtel Africa App to all Airtel subscribers.

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Open Network Shows Coverage Details

It shows via visual icons the 4G and 5G sites, sites being upgraded, and coming sites within a 500-metre radius of a customer's location. Through a simple button on the app, customers may also share feedback on network performance issues directly to Airtel. Addressing regulators and industry leaders, Balsingh said customers deserved clearer information about the network they depend on and the work being done to improve it.

He said trust grows when customers can see what is happening and know that their concerns are being heard. With Open Network, he said, Airtel is giving customers greater visibility into its network and a more direct way to report where their experience falls short. Balsingh explained that the idea is straightforward and that customers should have a clearer view of the network information available to them. He said this would help them make more informed decisions about their connectivity.

He added that the initiative is about making network information easier to access and understand, not asking customers to interpret complex technical details on their own. In his special remarks, Dr Maida highlighted the importance of accessible information and appreciated Airtel's effort to strengthen consumer confidence. He said Open Network by Airtel is an initiative that can complement the work of the NCC.

He noted that the Commission's assessment of service quality will continue to be guided by evidence and the standards that apply across the industry. He therefore expects operators to keep improving beyond minimum requirements, including addressing persistent service challenges, as Airtel is demonstrating with this initiative. The Open Network feature operationalises subscriber feedback through a structured, three-step journey built directly into the My Airtel Africa mobile application.

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Transparency and Network Investment

By aggregating real-time subscriber input alongside multi-billion-naira physical infrastructure investments, Airtel Nigeria said it will continue to deploy engineering upgrades dynamically to areas where coverage, capacity, and reliability enhancements are most critically needed. Crucially, Airtel leadership highlighted that transparency must coexist with technical clarity. A coverage indicator does not guarantee uninterrupted reception under all conditions, as indoor penetration, structural barriers, handset specifications, and localised network congestion naturally influence individual experience.

Balsingh noted that Open Network does not, by itself, resolve every service issue or automatically change network performance. He said it offers a superior starting point for understanding available information and raising concerns clearly when experience differs from expectations. He added that sustained operational investment is what improves network performance, while information is what builds trust. The launch marks the commencement of a nationwide educational campaign.

Educational Campaign Begins

In the coming weeks, Airtel Nigeria said it will roll out practical demonstrations and user guides across digital, retail, and traditional media channels to onboard its tens of millions of subscribers onto the platform. President Bola Tinubu welcomed the Airtel Open Network initiative, according to a report. The platform has been described as a fundamental shift in Africa's telecommunications market.

Airtel Nigeria reiterated that the initiative is designed to give customers clearer visibility into network information and a more direct channel to report service concerns.