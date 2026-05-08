Airtel Africa Highlights Strong Data Revenue Growth, Record Revenue and Earnings

Airtel Africa reported a sharp profit rebound for the year ending March 31, 2026, driven by strong Nigerian growth, rising data demand, and expanding digital financial services operations.

Plc says its data customers for the year ended March 31, 2026, rose by 14.8 per cent to 84.2 million, while data usage per customer increased to 8.9 gigabytes monthly from 7.0 gigabytes.

Airtel Africa disclosed this in its results report for the year ended March 31, 2026, released on Friday. The telecommunications company attributed the growth to higher operating profit and derivative and foreign exchange gains of 127 million dollars, compared with derivative and foreign exchange losses of 179 million dollars recorded earlier. According to the report, Nigeria recorded a strong 47.5 per cent constant currency revenue growth, while Francophone Africa posted 17.1 per cent growth during the period.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 37.2 per cent to 3.16 billion dollars from 2.30 billion dollars. Airtel Money customers also grew by 21.3 per cent to 54.1 million from 44.6 million, while annualised total processed value (TPV) rose by 49 per cent





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