Airtel Africa Foundation Allocates N50 Million to 100 Nigerian Tech Fellows in First‑Year Rollout

The Airtel Africa Foundation, via Airtel Nigeria, has awarded N50 million to a first cohort of 100 financially‑disadvantaged Nigerian undergraduates studying technology, covering tuition, accommodation, stipends and laptops, and pledging continued support throughout their degrees.

The Airtel Africa Foundation , operating through its Nigeria n arm, has completed the first‑year disbursement of a N50 million grant to a cohort of one hundred high‑performing but financially disadvantaged under‑graduates in Nigeria .

The funding is{

} part of the Airtel Africa Tech Fellowship Programme, a multi‑year initiative designed to broaden access to digital education and to nurturethe next generation of technology builders\unbspforthe continent. Each selected scholar, referred to as an Airtel Fellow, received an average of N500,000. The package covers tuition fees, on‑campus accommodation, a monthly living stipend and essential learning tools, including a laptop computer.

The disbursement was finalised on 29 May 2026 and will continue to be paid throughout the four‑ to five‑year duration of the beneficiaries’ degree programmes. The fellowship targets 100‑level students enrolled in technology‑related programmes at accredited public universities across Nigeria. Applicants were chosen through an independent selection process that considered academic merit and financial need.

The first cohort includes scholars from the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University, University of Benin, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ilorin, Tai Solarin University of Education and several other institutions. The fields of study represented span Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Software Engineering, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, reflecting the broad spectrum of skills required for a thriving digital economy.

Dr Segun Ogunsanya, Chairman of the Airtel Africa Foundation, emphasised that the programme is not merely a scholarship but a strategic effort to create a pipeline of skilled innovators who will drive Africa’s digital transformation. He highlighted the transparency of the selection and funding process and expressed pride in fulfilling the Foundation’s commitment to all one hundred scholars.

Dinesh Balsingh, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, reiterated the company’s dedication to youth empowerment, noting that the N50 million investment demonstrates a concrete, transparent commitment to building the future of the nation through education and digital inclusion. The fellowship also forms a core component of the Foundation’s broader F.E.

E.D. agenda - Financial Inclusion, Education, Environmental protection and Digital Inclusion - and offers mentorship, industry exposure and specialised skills development to prepare the fellows for careers in an increasingly digital global market





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Digital Skills Scholarships Nigeria Airtel Africa Foundation Technology Education

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