Airtel Africa Announces Change in Registered Office Address

Airtel Africa Plc has announced a change in its registered office address in London, calling on stakeholders to update their records accordingly. Despite the change, all other contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses, remain the same. The company attributed the relocation to the benefits of "responsiveness and international reach" without providing further information.

Airtel Africa Plc has announced a change in its registered office address in London , updating stakeholders to reflect the new location. The company stated that all phone numbers and email addresses will remain unchanged.

According to the telecommunications giant, which operates in 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, the change was made to ensure "responsiveness and international reach". However, the reasons behind the change and information regarding the previous registered office address have been absent from the company'.s statement. When inquired as to the reasons behind this change and where the previous data of the office was stored, the company could not provide such information.

However theAirtel Africa, which provides services ranging from mobile voice, data services, and mobile money services to its customers, added that all other contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses about the company and its London operations, will remain the same.

“All other contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain the same. Stakeholders are requested to take note of this change and update their records accordingly,” the company said. The reason behind relocating headquarters to new “business uninterrupted” because based from statement the company said, does not provide information to save resources of time and money in readminstrative tasks that come with tenant ownership.





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Airtel Africa Registered Office Address London Stakeholder Update Business Relocation

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