The Airport Police Command is asking the public to help locate the family of Abraham Osakpolor, a Benin City-born man who died after being hit by a vehicle on the airport expressway in Lagos. Police recovered Nigerian and Canadian passports from his belongings.

The Airport Police Command has appealed to the public for help in locating the family of Abraham Osakpolor, a man who died after a fatal road accident in Lagos.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 13, 2026, along the expressway leading from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport toward the Oshodi axis. The command said Osakpolor, born in Benin City, Edo State, on September 1, 1968, was hit by a moving vehicle and rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His remains have been deposited in the hospital mortuary.

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Police Arrest Motorist Involved in Fatal Crash

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Airport Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Adeola Mohammed, issued the statement. He said the motorist involved in the accident was immediately arrested and would be charged to court very soon. During an initial search of the deceased's belongings, police recovered a Nigerian passport with passport number B51930694 and a mobile device without a SIM card.

Mortuary attendants later told the command that a Canadian passport with passport number AE763025 had also been discovered among his belongings during a further search. Mohammed said the command had made several efforts to establish contact with the deceased's family, relatives or acquaintances, but had not yet made any breakthrough. Despite concerted efforts by police to reach his family or persons who may know him, those efforts have so far proved unsuccessful, he said.

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Public Urged to Assist in Identifying Deceased

The command appealed to Nigerians, particularly those who might know the deceased or his family, to provide information that could help contact his loved ones. It also urged members of the public to circulate the information widely so it reaches people who could identify him. The Airport Police Command is urgently calling on members of the public, especially those who may know the deceased or have information about his family, relatives or associates, to help notify them of the incident.

Anyone with useful information should contact the Airport Police Command through its X account, @airportcommand, or Facebook page, Airport Command. Members of the public can also reach the Police Public Relations Officer through X, @Moh_Adeola, Instagram, @moh_adeola, or by telephone. The command advised that such information could facilitate contact with the deceased's loved ones and help complete the necessary formalities.