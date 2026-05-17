Airbus and Nigeria Reach Agreement on Aerospace Collaboration

The proposed collaboration aims to strengthen the Nigerian aviation sector, improve airline access to aircraft, enhance military airpower, and support ongoing security and counterterrorism operations.

The federal government and Airbus agreed to establish aircraft maintenance and hangar facilities in Nigeria , focusing on commercial aviation , military aircraft cooperation , human capital development , sustainability initiatives, operational hubs , and maintenance infrastructure.

The engagement will also cover satellite and Earth observation, and there might be discussions on financing models, Apache attack helicopters, and the acquisition of the Airbus C-295 aircraft. The agreement was reached following a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and an Airbus delegation, with Airbus expressing support for Nigeria’s long-term aerospace development objectives and calling for the swift delivery of Apache attack helicopters





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Nigeria Airbus Aircraft Maintenance Hangar Facilities Commercial Aviation Military Aircraft Cooperation Human Capital Development Sustainability Initiatives Operational Hubs Maintenance Infrastructure Satellite Earth Observation

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