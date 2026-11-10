NATCA Threatens Strike Over Poor Air Traffic Communication and Surveillance Infrastructure

Nigeria's air traffic controllers have threatened to withdraw services if the government fails to present a clear plan to overhaul communication and surveillance systems. The Aviation Minister has urged dialogue, noting procurement approvals and ongoing infrastructure projects.

Nigeria's air traffic controllers have threatened to withdraw their services if the Federal Government fails to present a clear and comprehensive plan for overhauling the country's communication and surveillance infrastructure.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) warned that continued reliance on inadequate equipment is putting pressure on aviation safety. The association raised the alarm over what it described as a frustrating lack of progress in addressing critical infrastructure deficiencies. NATCA President Amos Edino said the association may be forced to consider withdrawing its services if no clear strategic plan for a total overhaul is forthcoming.

Also read Isaac Fayose threatens lawsuit over rape allegation

Edino spoke on Tuesday at the 55th Annual General Meeting of NATCA in Lagos, with the theme: Beyond Silos to Synergy: Shaping the Future of Nigerian Air Traffic Management. He said 2026 had been particularly difficult for air traffic controllers across the country, with little or no meaningful improvement in the equipment they depend on.

NATCA Warns of Service Withdrawal

"Despite the considerable challenges faced by air traffic controllers across the length and breadth of the country, there has been no significant improvement in our communication and surveillance infrastructure," Edino said. "We acknowledge the approvals and procurement milestones that have been announced.

Advertisement

However, these have yet to translate into a material improvement in the equipment available to controllers at the console.

" The NATCA president stressed that while the association acknowledged approvals and procurement processes announced by authorities, what mattered ultimately was the availability of functional equipment. He said communication and surveillance infrastructure should not be subjected to funding uncertainties or prolonged procurement processes.

Edino revealed that NATCA had sought high-level engagements with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), all to no avail. The association also submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly on aviation funding reforms, stressing that safety-critical infrastructure requires predictable and ring-fenced funding.

Association Seeks Strategic Overhaul

"It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I state that this frustrating engagement is pushing the Association towards considering the withdrawal of our services, should there be no clear strategic plan for the total overhaul of communication and surveillance infrastructure in Nigeria," Edino warned. He insisted that the association's position should not be interpreted as a threat but as a patriotic intervention by professionals concerned about safety.

Edino cited instances of frequency failures, disruptions caused by harmattan conditions at airports in Kano and Abuja, and surveillance gaps along the Lagos-Abuja corridor as some of the operational challenges confronting air traffic controllers. He maintained that adequate investment in infrastructure would improve airspace safety, reduce economic losses, improve airline profitability, attract more international carriers and increase government revenue.

The association believes that reliable surveillance infrastructure is particularly important in strengthening national security, as effective monitoring of aircraft movements is essential not only to civil aviation but also to broader national security objectives. Edino identified five critical areas that would benefit: improved airspace safety, reduced economic waste and better profitability for airline operators, increased airline traffic and government revenue, stronger national security, and an improved global rating for Nigeria.

Advertisement

"Honourable Minister, we make this call not as a threat, but as patriots who sit daily before screens and failing frequencies to keep this country safe," he said. He also expressed concern over the alleged stagnation of experienced air traffic controllers in the last 14 years and called for an advisory letter from professionals. In response, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, appealed to NATCA and its members to embrace sustained dialogue without disrupting services to the public.

Federal Government Responds to Concerns

Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mahmud Kambari, described the union's position as a call for attention rather than a threat and assured of the Federal Government's willingness to address the issues through constructive engagement. According to Keyamo, the government had already dispatched a letter to the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) for the procurement of new equipment for NAMA. He declared that the equipment would be received very soon from the manufacturers.

He also explained that work had commenced on a new headquarters for NAMA in Abuja, alongside an air traffic management centre. Keyamo said the proposed facility would bring the agency's various air traffic control centres under one roof, improving coordination, operational efficiency and airspace management.

"Ongoing efforts to strengthen aviation infrastructure will improve service delivery in the country's airspace," he said. He insisted that the current situation was unacceptable, noting that affected personnel handle complex air traffic operations and also contribute to training younger controllers. He directed Kambari and NAMA management to examine the career structure of air traffic controllers, including the possibility of promotion beyond Grade Level 16, and submit recommendations.

The Federal Government's commitments include the BPP-approved acquisition of equipment and the new NAMA headquarters, but NATCA remains dissatisfied with the pace of improvements and has threatened industrial action if concrete commitments are not forthcoming.