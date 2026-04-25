Air Peace Warns of Flight Delays, Reduces Abuja-London Service Due to Fuel Scarcity

Air Peace has alerted passengers to potential flight delays and reduced its Abuja-London service due to a nationwide shortage of aviation fuel (Jet A1). The airline is working to mitigate disruptions while the fuel supply situation is addressed. The price of Jet A1 has increased by over 300% in recent months.

Air Peace , a leading Nigeria n airline, has issued a notification to its passengers regarding potential disruptions to flight schedules stemming from a nationwide shortage of aviation fuel , commonly known as Jet A1 .

The airline communicated on Saturday that the limited supply of this crucial fuel is already causing delays in departures from various airport terminals across the country. Air Peace emphasized its proactive engagement with industry partners to expedite a resolution to the fuel scarcity and minimize the impact on passenger travel arrangements. The situation highlights a growing concern within the Nigerian aviation sector, impacting not only Air Peace but potentially other airlines as well.

In addition to the general flight delay warnings, Air Peace announced a temporary reduction in the frequency of its Abuja-London service. Effective immediately, the route will operate with only three weekly flights until July 1, 2026. This decision, according to the airline, is a precautionary measure designed to uphold the highest levels of safety and maintain operational reliability in the face of the ongoing fuel supply difficulties.

Air Peace explained that scaling back the Abuja-London route allows them to strategically allocate available fuel resources to ensure the continued operation of other vital services. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to resuming the full operational schedule on the Abuja-London route starting July 1, 2026, contingent upon an improvement in the fuel supply situation. The airline understands the inconvenience this adjustment will cause to passengers and has offered assistance with rescheduling.

This reduction in service is a direct consequence of the broader fuel crisis and demonstrates the difficult choices airlines are forced to make to prioritize safety and service continuity. The airline is actively monitoring the fuel supply chain and collaborating with stakeholders to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Passengers with existing bookings on the affected route are encouraged to contact Air Peace’s customer service center to explore rescheduling options without incurring additional charges.

The airline is committed to providing timely updates as the situation evolves. The current aviation fuel crisis in Nigeria has been escalating rapidly in recent weeks, primarily fueled by a dramatic surge in prices. Reports indicate that the cost of Jet A1 has skyrocketed from N900 per litre in February to N3,300 per litre in April – a staggering increase of over 300 percent.

This substantial price hike is placing immense financial strain on airlines, forcing them to make difficult decisions regarding route adjustments, potential fare increases, and, in some cases, flight cancellations. The root causes of the fuel scarcity are multifaceted, including challenges with importation, distribution logistics, and foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The Nigerian government and aviation authorities are under increasing pressure to address the crisis and implement sustainable solutions to ensure a stable and affordable fuel supply for the aviation industry.

The long-term implications of the crisis could include reduced air travel connectivity, increased travel costs for passengers, and potential economic repercussions for the tourism and hospitality sectors. Air Peace’s response, while necessary to maintain safety, underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach to resolving the aviation fuel crisis in Nigeria.

The airline’s proactive communication with passengers and commitment to minimizing disruptions are commendable, but ultimately, a sustainable solution to the fuel supply issue is crucial for the continued viability of the Nigerian aviation industry





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Air Peace Aviation Fuel Jet A1 Flight Delays Abuja-London Nigeria Fuel Scarcity Travel Disruption

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wike waives C-of-O fees for law school’s Abuja campusNyesom Wike has waived the payment of certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) fees for the Nigerian Law School’s Abuja campus in Bwari.

Read more »

Wike Orders Direct Payment to End Abuja Teachers StrikeThe Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the direct payment of teachers allowances and entitlements to resolve the ongoing strike in Abuja, addressing concerns over the shutdown of public primary schools and procedural lapses in previous handling of the issue.

Read more »

Abuja Shop Owner's Detention Sparks National Debate on Food Safety and Consumer RightsThe arrest of Love Dooshima over a viral video questioning bread freshness has ignited a national conversation about food safety standards, consumer rights, and the potential misuse of law enforcement in business disputes. This report details her experience, expert opinions, and the broader implications of the case.

Read more »

FCCPC seals office of Abuja real estate firm over ‘failure’ to hand over propertiesThe Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed off the offices of Life Camp Paradise Estate located at the Life Camp area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Read more »

Brent crude falls below $100 on hopes of fresh Iran peace talksOil prices fell on Friday after it appeared a second round of Middle East talks was back on, bolstering prospects for an end to a war that has crippled energy shipments from the Gulf.

Read more »

Heightened Security in Abuja Following Threat AlertSecurity has been increased in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a leaked document warned of potential coordinated attacks by extremist groups targeting key locations including the airport and a correctional centre. Authorities have responded by strengthening security measures and increasing patrols.

Read more »