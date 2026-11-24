Air Peace will launch London-Owerri flights on December 15, operating from Gatwick and Heathrow with Boeing 777 aircraft, following collaboration between the Imo State and Federal Governments.

Air Peace has announced it will begin London-Owerri flight operations on December 15, opening a new international travel corridor between the United Kingdom and South-East Nigeria.

The airline said the service will operate from London Gatwick and Heathrow airports, giving travellers greater flexibility. The new route is expected to bring considerable relief to residents of Imo State and neighbouring states. It will serve families, businesspeople and members of the Nigerian diaspora who previously had to travel through other airports before connecting to destinations in the South-East. Air Peace disclosed the plan in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

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Uzodimma And Keyamo Drive New Route

Its Lead, Corporate Communications, Efeoghene Osifo-Whiskey, said the service would provide greater convenience for families and other Nigerians in the diaspora travelling to Imo and neighbouring states. The airline attributed the development to a joint effort by the Imo State Government and the Federal Government. It particularly noted the contributions of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

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According to the airline, the minister played a key role in securing President Bola Tinubu's approval for Owerri Airport to commence international operations. This approval was essential for the new London-Owerri connection to proceed. Air Peace said that beyond passenger convenience, the new route is expected to provide opportunities for stronger family connections, business exchanges and tourism between the United Kingdom and South-Eastern Nigeria.

The airline described the initiative as part of its broader strategy to expand connectivity across its international and domestic networks while making air travel more accessible to Nigerians. Passengers will be flown aboard Air Peace's premium Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, which offers spacious cabins, comfortable seating and inflight meals featuring Nigerian and international cuisine. The onboard meals are designed to cater to passengers' diverse preferences. The airline also highlighted its baggage allowances as part of the benefits of the service.

Baggage Allowances And Class Benefits

Economy Class passengers will be entitled to two checked bags weighing 23 kg each, while Business Class travellers will enjoy two bags weighing 32 kg each. According to Mr Osifo-Whiskey, the new connection would ease journeys for South-east residents previously required to make additional travel arrangements. The service is expected to significantly reduce the stress of multiple connections for travellers from the region.

Air Peace said the new connection formed part of its broader ambition to expand its international and domestic operations. The airline has been working to increase its route network and improve access to different parts of Nigeria and beyond. The launch of the London-Owerri route marks a significant step in improving international travel access to Nigeria's South-east. It is expected to boost business, tourism and family ties between the UK and the region.