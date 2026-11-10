Air Peace Returns Flight to Ramp After Passenger Threatens Crew

Air Peace flight P47866 returns to Asaba airport after passenger Celestine Ezeudu threatens to burn plane during altercation over photography rules.

An Air Peace flight returning from Lagos was forced to abort its departure and taxi back to the gate after a passenger engaged in a heated confrontation with cabin crew members over photography restrictions. The incident occurred on Monday involving flight P47866 destined for Aba via Asaba International Airport in Delta State, Nigeria. Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA), provided the official timeline of the disruptive event that halted normal boarding procedures.

The Incident at Asaba International Airport

Celestine Ezeudu, the passenger at the center of the dispute, was initially instructed by the cabin crew to stop taking photographs and to stow his electronic device during the pre-takeoff phase. The airline strictly requires passengers to switch off phones or enable flight mode before the aircraft begins its takeoff roll to ensure runway safety. Ezeudu refused to comply with these direct orders, prompting a second crew member to intervene and clarify the safety requirements for the flight.

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Threats Made Against Flight Crew and Aircraft

When the second crew member approached Ezeudu to enforce the regulations, the situation escalated into a verbal altercation. The passenger explicitly stated that his anger was so intense it could burn down the aircraft. This specific threat prompted the flight crew to immediately alert the captain, who then made the critical decision to initiate a ramp return at 15:57 hours. The aircraft did not leave the parking area but instead reversed its direction to allow for the removal of the disruptive individual from the plane.

NCAA Director Details Passenger Behavior

Michael Achimugu confirmed in a statement released on Monday night that Ezeudu eventually complied with the instructions to be removed from the aircraft without further struggle. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority noted that the passenger admitted his fury stemmed from having missed an earlier flight. However, Ezeudu claimed he was unaware that his aggressive behavior and refusal to follow crew instructions would result in the flight returning to the ramp and delaying all other passengers on board.

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Solidarity Disembarkation of Friend and Co-Traveller

In a notable development during the removal process, Ezeudu's friend and co-traveller on the same flight also chose to disembark. This second passenger left the aircraft of his own will, stating that he did so in solidarity with Ezeudu. The NCAA did not specify if the friend was also removed by security or if he voluntarily gave up his seat to support the unruly passenger. This action added to the complexity of the ground handling process for the airline staff managing the incident at the gate.

Safety Protocols and Regulatory Compliance

The incident highlights the strict enforcement of safety protocols mandated by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for all commercial flights. Passengers are generally required to switch off their phones or put them on flight mode before take-off and keep them that way until after landing. These rules are designed to prevent interference with navigation systems and to ensure a secure environment for the crew and passengers. The return of flight P47866 serves as a reminder of the consequences of disregarding crew instructions during critical phases of flight operations.