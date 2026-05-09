Air Peace Disrupted Lagos–London Gatwick Service Due to Minor Aircraft Fault

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, announced a temporary disruption to its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service after a routine technical check detected a minor aircraft fault on its aircraft. The airline explained that the issue was identified after passengers had already boarded the aircraft for the international flight and that passengers were safely disembarked.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Wunti and the weaponisation of fiction, By Isah Abu The airline says passengers were safely disembarked after a routine post-boarding technical check detected a minor aircraft fault on its Lagos–London Gatwick service.

Air Peace has announced a temporary disruption to its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick service after a routine technical check detected what the airline described as a minor aircraft fault. In a statement issued on Saturday, the airline said the issue was identified after passengers had already boarded the aircraft for the international flight. According to the airline, the aircraft was immediately withdrawn from service in line with safety procedures, while passengers were safely disembarked.

“Following the completion of passenger boarding, a routine post-boarding technical check identified a minor aircraft fault that required immediate attention,” the airline said. The airline noted that although the development caused inconvenience to passengers, safety considerations took priority over operational schedules.

“At Air Peace, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew will always take precedence over operational schedules,” the statement added. The airline said affected passengers were informed of the situation and provided with hotel accommodation and other support arrangements pending the replacement flight. It added that a replacement aircraft would be dispatched from London, with passengers expected to depart this morning.

The latest development comes amid increasing scrutiny of airline operations and passenger experience on international and domestic routes. PREMIUM TIMES recently reported a similar controversy involving Air Peace’s Gatwick–Lagos operations after some passengers, including Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, complained about disruptions and alleged poor handling during a flight incident.

However, the airline explained that the disruption resulted from a bird strike and denied claims that passengers were abandoned, insisting that affected travellers were provided with necessary support and assistance during the disruption. Air Peace has also faced mounting operational pressure in recent months linked to aviation fuel supply challenges and rising costs, which airlines say continue to affect scheduling and flight operations across the sector.

Despite the disruptions, the airline maintained that it remains committed to international safety standards and reliable flight operations amid ongoing operational challenges in the industry





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Air Peace Lagos–London Gatwick Service Minor Aircraft Fault Routine Technical Check Passengers Safety Considerations Operational Schedules Bird Strike Aviation Fuel Supply Challenges Airlines International Safety Standards Reliable Flight Operations Operational Challenges In The Industry

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