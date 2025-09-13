Air Peace Crew Member Threatens Legal Action Over Drug Allegations

Victory Maduneme, a cabin crew member with Air Peace, is demanding a retraction of drug allegations made by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) within 72 hours or she will sue.

An Air Peace cabin crew member, Victory Maduneme , has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB ) demanding a retraction of drug allegations made against her. If the NSIB fails to comply, Maduneme has threatened to pursue legal action . Maduneme expressed shock and bewilderment during a recent interview on Arise Television, stating she was stunned to receive a positive drug test result for marijuana from the NSIB .

She disputed the findings, claiming that a follow-up test administered later came back negative. Maduneme asserted that marijuana can remain detectable in the system for up to 90 days, indicating that the initial positive result might have been a false positive. She emphasized the significant damage the NSIB's allegations have inflicted on her reputation, claiming they could jeopardize her future employment prospects. Maduneme stated that only the intervention of her airline chairman prevented her from being immediately sacked and blacklisted. She argued that with these unfounded accusations circulating, no airline would want to hire her in the future, effectively destroying her career. Maduneme asserted that the NSIB's actions constitutes character defamation and, if they do not retract their statement within 72 hours, she will be forced to take legal action





