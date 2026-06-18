Air Peace Aircraft Grounded After Bird Strike at Kano Airport

Air Peace has grounded an aircraft after it experienced a bird strike upon arrival at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. The airline is conducting technical assessments to determine the extent of the damage before the aircraft can return to service.

An Air Peace aircraft operating a scheduled flight from Abuja to Kano has been grounded after experiencing a bird strike upon arrival at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

The airline disclosed the incident on Wednesday, saying the aircraft was withdrawn from service in line with aviation safety procedures. The airline said the aircraft is undergoing technical assessments to determine the extent of any damage before it can return to service. In strict compliance with aviation safety protocols, the affected aircraft has been grounded for comprehensive technical assessments, Air Peace said.

The airline said it immediately deployed another aircraft to continue operations on the route and reduce inconvenience to affected passengers. The airline noted that the decision was taken to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely in accordance with operational standards. The incident adds to a growing number of bird strike cases affecting airline operations across Nigeria in recent months. Bird strikes occur when birds collide with aircraft during take-off, landing or flight.

While many incidents cause minor damage, some can result in costly repairs, flight delays, and operational disruptions. Aviation experts have linked the challenge to environmental conditions around airports, including open refuse dumps, waste disposal sites, water bodies and other factors that attract birds. In Nigeria, rapid urban development around airport corridors and waste management challenges have also been identified as factors increasing the risk of bird strikes.

Although airport authorities deploy wildlife patrol teams and bird-control measures to reduce the threat, incidents continue to occur at airports across the country. The recurring cases have renewed attention on wildlife hazard management, with aviation stakeholders increasingly viewing bird strikes as both an environmental and operational challenges. Air Peace said safety remains its foremost priority and reiterated its commitment to complying with all regulatory and operational requirements.

We deeply empathise with our esteemed passengers affected by this unforeseen operational disruption, the airline said. The airline thanked passengers for their patience and understanding, adding that it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety across its operations





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