AIG Morris Orders Strategic Crackdown on Banditry in Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 4, AIG Dankombo F. Morris, directs a comprehensive crackdown on banditry and violent crimes across Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states, aligning with IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu's directives. The operation involves intelligence-led policing, deployment of tactical units, enhanced surveillance, and inter-agency collaboration to ensure security and safety.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) of Zone 4, Dankombo F. Morris, has issued a directive for a coordinated and strategic crackdown on banditry and other violent crime s across Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states. This instruction is in line with the operational directives from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, which prioritizes proactive measures to address security threats, especially banditry and other violent criminal activities prevalent in the zone.

This announcement was made in a statement released on Friday by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 4, ASP Ayo Martins. The statement highlighted the implementation of a refined operational methodology centered on intelligence-led policing and a comprehensive understanding of the situation. This approach has enabled the zone to identify and map criminal enclaves, key transit routes, and the logistical supply networks utilized by suspected criminals. This represents a significant shift towards a proactive and data-driven approach to tackling the security challenges.\The AIG has instructed the Commissioners of Police in each of the three states within the zone to deploy specialized tactical units to establish a strong presence in these critical areas. The primary objectives are to dismantle criminal organizations and maintain a visible and continuous policing presence in high-risk locations throughout Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states. The directive emphasizes the importance of intelligence-driven policing to improve the quality of information gathering and analysis. This improved intelligence capacity will facilitate real-time support for targeted interventions and allow for more effective responses to emerging threats. Additionally, AIG Dankombo has ordered an intensification of both overt and covert surveillance operations in vulnerable areas. These operations will be supplemented by stop-and-search procedures, but strictly based on credible intelligence to minimize inconvenience to law-abiding citizens while maximizing the effectiveness of the security operations. This multifaceted approach underscores the commitment to a comprehensive strategy for safeguarding lives and property within the zone. \Furthermore, AIG Dankombo has directed Commissioners of Police to foster stronger collaboration with other security agencies through joint operations. This unified approach aims to enhance operational synergy, facilitate better intelligence sharing, and ensure a prompt and effective response to security challenges across the zone. The AIG believes that effective collaboration is essential for maximizing resources and achieving a common goal of peace and security. In his statement, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police reassured residents of Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states of his unwavering dedication to protecting their lives and property. AIG Dankombo also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and security conscious, encouraging them to support the ongoing initiatives by providing timely and relevant information to the security agencies. This includes reporting suspicious activities, providing information on criminal elements, and cooperating with the police and other security forces to create a safer environment for everyone. This reinforces the importance of community involvement and the crucial role that citizens play in supporting law enforcement efforts. The collaborative effort is crucial for achieving long-term security and ensuring a peaceful environment for all residents in the affected states





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