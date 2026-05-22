Ahmed Wadada Wins APC Governorship Primary in Nasarawa

Senator Ahmed Wadada has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Nasarawa State. He secured the highest number of votes cast by party members, defeating six other aspirants.

Senator Ahmed Wadada , representing Nasarawa West Senator ial District, has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Nasarawa State . The APC Governorship Primary Election Committee Chairman, Prof. Theodore Maiyaki, announced the result on Friday in Lafia.

Maiyaki stated that Wadada secured the highest number of valid votes cast by party members across the 147 electoral wards in the 13 local government areas of the state, defeating six other aspirants in the contest. According to him, Wadada polled 195,285 votes to clinch the party’s governorship ticket for the 2027 election.

The other aspirants and their vote counts were: Tanimu Adabson, 65 votes; Dr Fatima Abdullahi-Adamu, 246 votes; Dr Hassan Liman, 863 votes; and Dr Zakka Yakubu, 336 votes. Others are Prof. Mohamed Sani-Haruna, who polled 5,844 votes, and former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, who secured 39,675 votes. Maiyaki said the committee monitored the accreditation process and ensured transparency in the collation of results.

He added that, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and electoral guidelines, Wadada was duly declared winner and returned elected as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.





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Nasarawa State APC Governorship Primary Ahmed Wadada Senator Election

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