Ahmed Isah Laments Global Stigma and South African Xenophobia Against Nigerians

Ahmed Isah, known as the Ordinary President, critiques the violent xenophobic attacks in South Africa and argues that the poor treatment of Nigerians globally is a direct result of ineffective domestic leadership.

Ahmed Isah , the prominent host of the Human Rights Radio and Television programme known as Brekete Family, and widely recognized by the public as the Ordinary President, has voiced his profound disappointment regarding the systemic maltreatment of Nigerian citizens across the globe.

During a recent broadcast of his programme, the media personality shed light on the harrowing experiences of Nigerians currently residing in South Africa, who have become the primary targets of violent xenophobic attacks. He observed that while citizens from other African nations such as Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Tanzania are also subjected to humiliation and harassment, there is a distinct and palpable level of anger and bitterness reserved specifically for Nigerians.

This disparity suggests a targeted hatred that goes beyond general xenophobia, creating a perilous environment for those seeking better opportunities or living peacefully within South African borders, and calling into question the safety of the Nigerian diaspora in the region. The Ordinary President further highlighted the historical irony of the current situation by reminding his audience of the deep-seated support Nigeria once provided to the South African people during their struggle for liberation.

He recalled a time when Nigeria stood as a beacon of hope and solidarity, offering asylum to freedom fighters who were fleeing persecution and seeking refuge to continue their fight against the oppressive apartheid regime. Beyond providing political sanctuary, Nigeria also extended educational opportunities through scholarships to South Africans, fostering an intellectual and social bond between the two nations.

To see this legacy of brotherhood replaced by blood-letting and systemic hatred is, according to Isah, a tragic betrayal of the historical ties that once bound the two countries in a common quest for freedom and justice. This historical context serves to emphasize the injustice of the current violence, as Nigeria had previously played a pivotal role in the liberation of the South African people.

Moving beyond the specific crisis in South Africa, Ahmed Isah expanded his critique to encompass a global trend, arguing that Nigerians are often treated with more suspicion and severity than other foreign nationals in various parts of the world. He pointed to the high numbers of Nigerians found in prisons in countries such as Canada and India as evidence of a broader systemic issue.

He posited that the global perception of Nigerians is heavily influenced by the internal state of the country. In his view, the ineffective leadership and lack of strong governance within Nigeria have paved the way for the country's citizens to be marginalized or viewed with skepticism abroad.

He believes that when a nation fails to maintain law and order or provide a stable environment for its people at home, the resulting instability often manifests as a negative reputation on the international stage, leaving innocent citizens to pay the price for the failures of their leaders. This systemic failure means that a Nigerian passport is often viewed with a level of scrutiny that is not applied to citizens of other developing nations, creating an unfair burden on the average traveler or immigrant.

Ultimately, the Ordinary President's remarks serve as a poignant call for a total overhaul of the Nigerian leadership structure. He emphasizes that the fight against xenophobia and global discrimination cannot be won through diplomatic protests alone but requires a fundamental change in how Nigeria is governed. By establishing a government that upholds the rule of law, protects human rights, and ensures the prosperity of its people, the global image of the Nigerian citizen can be restored.

Until the internal rot is addressed, he warns that Nigerians will continue to face an uphill battle in the international community, suffering from a stigma that is rooted in the failings of those in power back home. This discourse underscores the intrinsic link between domestic governance and international respect, urging a shift toward accountability and visionary leadership to protect the dignity of Nigerians worldwide





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